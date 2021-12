Thieves in Canada have apparently found an unintended and novel use for Apple’s AirTag locator devices. They use them to track cars they’d like to steal. A news release from the Ontario-area York Regional Police outlines a new method investigators said thieves now use to track down and steal high-end vehicles. They stick an AirTag somewhere on a car they find in a public place. Then they use the device’s location tracking capabilities to find that car later, usually at the victim’s residence, and steal it.

