ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Cody Teets Named Interim President At Regis University

By Jennifer McRae
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SVg6L_0dFfv0eI00

DENVER (CBS4) – Regis University has found an interim president. Cody Teets is a board of trustee alumna and trustee.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VCrnA_0dFfv0eI00

Cody Teets (credit: Regis University)

She is set to take over on Jan. 1, 2022. Teets is the first woman to take over the institution in its 144 years.

She will serve until a permanent president is selected. That search will begin early next year.

Outgoing Regis University President Reverend John Fitzgibbons will retire at the end of the year in December after serving for 10 years as Regis’ 24th president.

Comments / 0

Related
montereycountyweekly.com

MPC announces three finalists for vacant interim superintendent/president spot.

The Monterey College District Board of Trustees sprinted in early October to find an interim leader after learning they were losing their superintendent/president, David Martin, to City College of San Francisco for the job of chancellor beginning Nov. 1. Several weeks after the sprint began, the trustees announced today they have three finalists.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Mitchellrepublic.com

Dakota Wesleyan University names Daniel Kittle as 21st president

The search for the 21st president of Dakota Wesleyan University is over. Daniel R. Kittle will become the next president of DWU. The announcement of Kittle’s appointment was made at an all-campus meeting Tuesday. “I am honored to accept the call to serve Dakota Wesleyan University. I want to be...
COLLEGES
dailymemphian.com

Rhodes names new president

Rhodes College announced that its 21st president is currently a dean at Southern Methodist University. Daja E. Henry is originally from New Orleans, Louisiana. She is a graduate of Howard University and the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University and currently is a general assignment reporter.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Regis University#University President#Cbs4 Rrb#Regis 24th
castleton.edu

Interim President Dr. Jonathan Spiro Announces Retirement From Castleton University

Castleton University interim president Dr. Jonathan Spiro announced his plans to retire at Monday’s Vermont State Colleges System Board of Trustees meeting. "Serving as president of Castleton has been the greatest honor of my life," Spiro said. "I've been blessed to work with so many bright students, brilliant faculty, and talented staff. I can retire knowing that Castleton will be in good hands to flourish in the years to come."
VERMONT STATE
Intelligencer

Bethany College Names Jamie Caridi Interim President

The Bethany College Board of Trustees announced Thursday that Jamie Caridi will serve as the college’s interim president starting Jan. 1. “Jamie possesses the leadership skills, strategic vision and execution excellence Bethany needs to transform the institution and align it with the needs of the students and families it serves,” board chair Ken Bado said. “As interim president, the Board of Trustees has asked him to innovate, optimize and drive changes to the college’s operating model that will elevate Bethany’s reputation and secure its place among the ranks of the best small colleges in America.”
BETHANY, WV
KAKE TV

Regents name Richard Linton as 15th President of Kansas State University

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KAKE) – Today the Kansas Board of Regents voted to name Dr. Richard H. Linton as the 15th President of Kansas State University. “Richard Linton has proven himself as a forward-thinking leader who knows how to seize opportunities in higher education’s rapidly evolving landscape,” said Regent Cheryl Harrison-Lee, KBOR Chair. “He shares the Regents’ strategic vision of higher education as a powerful force uniquely capable of revitalizing our economy. We are excited to have him as the next president of K-State and watch him lead the university into the future.”
KANSAS STATE
Coeur d'Alene Press

Interim president hires NIC provost

A former North Idaho College dean will be returning Monday to temporarily fill the shoes of two retiring vice presidents. Interim President Michael Sebaaly has hired Dr. Kassie Silvas, NIC’s former retired dean of career, technical and workforce education, to return to the college Monday in an interim provost position.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
montereycountyweekly.com

Monterey Peninsula College district board names interim superintendent/president.

Negotiations are underway between the Monterey Peninsula Community College District Governing Board and its choice for interim superintendent/president, Mark J. Zacovic. The board members voted to hire Zacovic on Friday, Dec. 3, after interviewing him and two other candidates to fill the temporary leadership role. Zacovic is currently near the...
MONTEREY, CA
Billings Gazette

MSU Billings Foundation & Alumni hires Krista Montague as interim president

Krista Montague has been hired as interim president of the MSU Billings Foundation & Alumni. Bill Kennedy, the former president and CEO announced his retirement a few weeks ago after serving in the role since 2016. MSUB Billings Foundation Board of Trustees Chair Don Roberts noted that Montague has been...
BILLINGS, MT
Hutch Post

Davies named Interim Executive Director of the Fox

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Fox Theatre will be under new leadership. Fox Theatre Board Chair, Angel Dillon, announced today that the Board of Directors has appointed Josh Davies as Interim Executive Director of the Fox. Davies, who is currently serving as technical director, was appointed to the position last...
HUTCHINSON, KS
thefastmode.com

Rogers Appoints Tony Staffieri as Interim President and CEO

Rogers Communications recently announced that Joe Natale has left his role as President and CEO of the company. Tony Staffieri has been appointed Interim President and CEO. Staffieri has over thirty years of telecom, financial, media and sports experience, including over nine years as the Chief Financial Officer of Rogers. Prior to joining Rogers, Tony held senior positions at Bell Canada Enterprises, Celestica International and PricewaterhouseCoopers.
BUSINESS
autodealertodaymagazine.com

Portfolio Names Millspaugh Vice President

LAKE FOREST, Calif. — Chad Millspaugh has been named vice president of sales and marketing for Portfolio, effective immediately. Millspaugh’s 20-year automotive industry career began at the retail level and has progressed with training and executive leadership roles, including a four-year tenure at National Automotive Experts/NWAN, the company Portfolio acquired last year.
BUSINESS
NOLA.com

New Orleans Public Library names interim CEO

Longtime New Orleans Public Library administrator Emily Painton has temporarily replaced Gabriel Morley as the library's chief executive after Morley's abrupt November resignation. The library's board unanimously backed Painton as interim city librarian at a meeting last month after Morley left his post. Members said they planned to discuss later...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KRON4 News

CSU appoints new San Jose State University interim president

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose State University (SJSU) has named a new interim president after current university president Mary Papazian is scheduled to step down next month.  On Monday, California State University Chancellor Joseph I. Castro appointed Stephen Perez to serve as interim president of SJSU.  Perez currently serves as provost and vice […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KCRG.com

Wartburg VP named president at Dakota Wesleyan University

WAVERLY, Iowa (KCRG) - Wartburg’s vice president of student life and dean of students will take over as the next president of Dakota Wesleyan University in South Dakota in March 2022. Daniel Kittle has been at Wartburg for 16 years and has been vice president since 2015. Kittle has been...
WAVERLY, IA
connectcre.com

CA Student Living Names Interim Presidents

CA Student Living (CASL), jointly owned by CA Ventures and QuadReal Property Group, has appointed Sean Spellman, CA Ventures managing principal and chief development officer, and Thierry Keable, SVP of QuadReal’s Operating Partner Group and CASL board member, as interim presidents. Additionally, industry veteran David Rose, who previously served as...
REAL ESTATE
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
35K+
Followers
22K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy