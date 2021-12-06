Cody Teets Named Interim President At Regis University

DENVER (CBS4) – Regis University has found an interim president. Cody Teets is a board of trustee alumna and trustee.

She is set to take over on Jan. 1, 2022. Teets is the first woman to take over the institution in its 144 years.

She will serve until a permanent president is selected. That search will begin early next year.

Outgoing Regis University President Reverend John Fitzgibbons will retire at the end of the year in December after serving for 10 years as Regis’ 24th president.