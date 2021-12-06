ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

COVID In Colorado: Health Expert In Denver Cautiously Watching Omicron Impact

By Kelly Werthmann
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 1 day ago

DENVER (CBS4) – Two cases of the omicron variant have already been confirmed in Colorado . Medical experts expect the case count will rise as the COVID-19 variant rapidly spreads across the globe.

“If you look at data from South Africa, [omicron] seems to be spreading 2-3 times more quickly than delta, which means it’s going really fast,” said Dr. Michelle Barron, Senior Medical Director of Infection Prevention and Control at UCHealth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sH4Nz_0dFfuski00

(credit: CBS)

Barron said preliminary data shows symptoms may be less severe than those brought on by other variants of the virus. That is encouraging, yet there is still much more to learn about omicron.

“It may be that it is mild in individuals that are vaccinated, and if you’re unvaccinated then it still may be pretty severe,” she told CBS4.

Cases of omicron in the United States, including the two in Colorado, were among vaccinated people, Barron added. However, those individuals had not received the booster shot. Dr. Anthony Fauci says the booster is critical.

“Boosters are going to be really critical in addressing whether or not we’re going to be able to handle this,” Fauci said on CNN’s State of the Union Sunday. “If you get boosted, you’re going to get your level up, and we feel certain that there will be some degree against omicron variant if, in fact, it starts to take hold in a dominant way in this country.”

Delta remains the dominant variant in Colorado, but Barron said it’s possible for omicron to take over. If that happens and omicron doesn’t cause severe illness, it could be what leads to the end of the pandemic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KX2UA_0dFfuski00

(credit: CBS)

“It has the potential, but a lot of caveats to this that we need to be careful about before we make any assumptions,” she said. “If it did go about the route of being milder and everybody got it and didn’t get too sick, then we would think about this like we do a regular cold…and we don’t have to shut down the world, so to speak, for colds. That’s where we’re hoping to get to at some point.”

It is far too soon to know omicron’s risk and impact, especially on hospitalizations. She also said preliminary data shows prior infection from COVID-19 doesn’t seem to be protective against omicron. A person is 2.5 times more likely to get re-infected, Barron explained, which makes vaccines all the more important.

Still, Barron said it is also important to be hopeful.

“Again, it’s early, but we always want to have hope and being optimistic is never a bad thing in my mind,” she said.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Booking Booster Shots Proves Challenging For Some Coloradans

DENVER (CBS4) – There is a renewed push across the country and in Colorado for vaccinated people to get their booster shots as President Joe Biden announced Thursday they will be a priority in his plan to fight covid this winter. Some Coloradoans like Maureen Kanwischer say getting one is easier said than done. “We are trying to do what all the experts are telling us to do, and we just keep hitting walls,” she said. (credit: CBS) She is planning to visit her elderly family for the holidays which for her means getting a booster before she leaves. Every pharmacy and clinic she...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Philly

Philadelphians Cautious As COVID Omicron Variant Prompts US Travel Restrictions

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Starting Monday, the United States will impose new travel restrictions as more countries confirm cases of the new Omicron COVID variant. Philadelphians are hoping the variant doesn’t derail their holiday. It’s officially the holiday season, and yearly traditions are back in full swing. “It’s amazing that this year, we can be out,” Sarah Germanovich of Philadelphia told CBS3. But with new outings come new concerns as some Philadelphians worry about the threat of the new COVID-19 Omicron variant. “I have heard about the new variant, and I am concerned about it,” Germanovich said. In just a few hours, the US will ban...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Independent Tribune

Gov. Cooper, health experts talk vaccines and boosters amid omicron watch

As questions about the omicron variant increased, state health officials and local health care workers said they are monitoring the variant and restated that the best way to fight the COVID-19 virus is by getting vaccinated. Gov. Roy Cooper spoke at a news conference at 3 p.m. Tuesday to address...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Health
Denver, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Coronavirus
City
Denver, CO
State
Colorado State
City
Delta, CO
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Coronavirus
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Health
cbslocal.com

COVID: Health Experts Analyzing Omicron Variant Before It Reaches U.S.

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — The race to fight the Omicron variant is on, but a lot is still unknown about this new strain of coronavirus. Health leaders are analyzing the mutation’s elements before it reaches the United States. UC Berkeley Professor and infectious disease expert Dr. John Swartzberg said there...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
mitechnews.com

Omicron COVID Mutation Headed To USA – How Will It Impact the Nation’s Health?

ANN ARBOR – Epidemiologist Fred Brown returns to MITech TV to analyze the new COVID Variant that is sweeping South Africa. It’s been dubbed Omicron. Brown says he suspects it already has arrived in the USA. What impact it will have on the country’s COVID health crisis won’t be know for a couple more weeks. In the meantime, he urges everyone to get vaccinated, get a booster vaccination and wear masks indoors.
PUBLIC HEALTH
rockydailynews.com

Colorado Sees Drop In Patients Hospitalized With COVID-19 – CBS Denver

DENVER (CBS4) — There is some positive news in the battle to against COVID-19 in Colorado — hospitals are reporting a drop in patients. As of Thursday, there were 1,527 people hospitalized with COVID. That’s down 50 from earlier this week. Officials report 82-percent of those patients are unvaccinated. Health...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Covid#Cnn#State Of The Union
capeandislands.org

Cape-area health officials watching Omicron variant of COVID-19

Local health officials are watching the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, which was detected in the United States for the first time on Wednesday as cases spread around the world. In Barnstable County, vaccination plans and advice haven’t changed, said county public health nurse Deirdre Arvidson. “We're going...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Denver renews mask mandate as COVID-19 cases surge in Colorado

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Denver is renewing a COVID-19 mask mandate, requiring face coverings for businesses and other indoor public spaces until Jan. 3 unless venues check vaccine cards at the door, Mayor Michael Hancock said Tuesday. The order...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
rockydailynews.com

State Health Experts Using Wastewater To Detect Omicron Variant – CBS Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – With confirmed cases of the new Omicron coronavirus variant growing around the world, Colorado health officials are ramping up the state’s early detection methods. That includes wastewater monitoring. Susan De Long at Colorado State University helped launch the state’s surveillance program. “We are able to capture people...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
35K+
Followers
22K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy