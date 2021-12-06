ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Levelland, TX

VFW to mark 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor bombing; honor Levelland soldier killed in action

By Special to the Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cota4_0dFfuqzG00

On a serene Sunday morning 80 years ago, the skies above Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, were darkened by the bombs of Japanese forces in a surprise attack that tested the resilience of our Armed Forces and the will of the American people.

In honoring the heroes of that day who valiantly sacrificed to protect our homeland, the Lubbock Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2466 is hosting a Pearl Harbor Remembrance ceremony at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, at the Hockley County Courthouse, 802 Houston St., Levelland, according to Benny Guerrero, commander of Lubbock's VFW Post 2466.

On that horrific day in Pearl Harbor, hundreds of Americans were declared Missing In Action (MIA) since their remains could not be recovered or identified. U.S. Navy Fireman 1st Class James O. McDonald, who was declared MIA from the Battleship USS Oklahoma, was identified in December 2020 and is being laid to rest in Hawaii, next to the sailors with whom he fought side-by-side.

Fireman 1st Class McDonald was from Levelland and is being remembered at a memorial service in his honor at the Hockley County Courthouse. In attendance will be a World War II veteran who will lay the wreath at the monument honoring the fallen. The ceremony will include a City of Levelland proclamation, roll call, wreath laying, 21-gun salute and "Taps".

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Biden: Sending US troops to Ukraine 'not on the table'

President Biden on Wednesday said the United States is not considering sending troops to Ukraine amid rising fears about the possibility of a Russian military invasion. “That is not on the table,” Biden told reporters at the White House before departing for a trip to Kansas City, Mo. “We...
MILITARY
NBC News

Congress hatches novel plan to lift debt ceiling with only Democratic votes

WASHINGTON — Congressional leaders are hatching a complicated plan to lift the debt limit this month with only Democratic votes in the Senate, three sources told NBC News. The strategy, which remains fluid, is a product of negotiations between Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., that would tie it to a non-controversial Medicare bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Society
Levelland, TX
Society
Hockley County, TX
Government
Lubbock, TX
Society
County
Hockley County, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Hockley, TX
Levelland, TX
Government
Lubbock, TX
Government
City
Lubbock, TX
State
Hawaii State
City
Levelland, TX
NBC News

Pfizer says booster dose of vaccine protects against omicron variant

A booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine appears to provide strong protection against the omicron variant, the companies announced Wednesday. They said a third dose of their vaccine provides a similar level of neutralizing antibodies to omicron, comparable to two doses against the original coronavirus and other variants that have emerged.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pearl Harbor#Veterans Of Foreign Wars#Killed In Action#Japanese#Armed Forces#Vfw Post 2466#Americans#U S Navy Fireman 1st
NBC News

Japanese tycoon takes off for International Space Station

MOSCOW — A Japanese billionaire and his producer rocketed to space Wednesday as the first self-paying space tourists in more than a decade. Fashion tycoon Yusaku Maezawa and producer Yozo Hirano, who plans to film his mission, blasted off for the International Space Station in a Russian Soyuz spacecraft along with Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

248
Followers
207
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lubbock, TX from Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

 http://lubbockonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy