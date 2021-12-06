ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Transylvania County, NC

Animal rights activist group attorney found guilty of taking a goat from Sospiro Goat Ranch

By Lurah Lowery, Hendersonville Times-News
Times-News
Times-News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E5cGO_0dFfup6X00

A jury found Wayne Hsiung guilty Monday of felony larceny and breaking or entering charges for taking a goat from Sospiro Goat Ranch in 2018.

Hsiung – an attorney and co-founder of animal rights activism group Direct Action Everywhere – claimed he rescued the goat to receive veterinary treatment for pneumonia and that he wasn't stealing it. He represented himself in Transylvania County Court before Judge Peter Knight.

Hsiung told the Times-News he plans to file an appeal. "I feel it's bittersweet – I'm free," he said. "On the other hand, there are so many animals that are still suffering and in captivity. The goal from the very start of all of this was to encourage the government to take these animal cruelty situations at farms a little more seriously."

Hsiung added that he wasn't allowed by Knight to explain in court why he took the goat and the jury "received such a selective viewing of the evidence," including exclusion of witness testimony, he said.

Prior to the start of the trial last week, Hsiung filed a motion to dismiss the charges on grounds that under North Carolina larceny law, animals are people, not property, he said. Knight denied the motion.

Knight sentenced Hsiung to 24 months probation and restitution to the owners of the ranch as well as consecutive suspended jail sentences on each charge, which means he won't actually serve time behind bars, according to District Attorney General Andrew Murray.

"This was an attorney activist that came here out of California to violate our laws and flaunted our laws and stole a goat from a farmer," Murray said. "I am thrilled to have convicted him and that he has consequences for his actions."

Murray spoke about the case in place of Assistant District Attorneys Robert Brackett and Jason Hayes, who were the prosecutors.

A post on the ranch's website states: "We run a small family farm and are responsible caretakers of the animals in our care. Our goats have 5 acres of green pasture and browse to which they have free access and are given a balanced diet. Mothers with babies are protected in safe dry stalls in a spacious barn that was built just for them."

The post alleges the baby goat developed pneumonia after being taken and improperly fed by Direct Action Everywhere.

Lurah Lowery is the education and city government watchdog reporter for the Hendersonville Times-News, part of the USA Today Network. Twitter: @lurahlowery. Concerns or story ideas? Send Lurah an email at llowery@gannett.com.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Biden: Sending US troops to Ukraine 'not on the table'

President Biden on Wednesday said the United States is not considering sending troops to Ukraine amid rising fears about the possibility of a Russian military invasion. “That is not on the table,” Biden told reporters at the White House before departing for a trip to Kansas City, Mo. “We...
MILITARY
NBC News

Congress hatches novel plan to lift debt ceiling with only Democratic votes

WASHINGTON — Congressional leaders are hatching a complicated plan to lift the debt limit this month with only Democratic votes in the Senate, three sources told NBC News. The strategy, which remains fluid, is a product of negotiations between Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., that would tie it to a non-controversial Medicare bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Transylvania County, NC
State
California State
Transylvania County, NC
Crime & Safety
NBC News

Pfizer says booster dose of vaccine protects against omicron variant

A booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine appears to provide strong protection against the omicron variant, the companies announced Wednesday. They said a third dose of their vaccine provides a similar level of neutralizing antibodies to omicron, comparable to two doses against the original coronavirus and other variants that have emerged.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animals#Animal Cruelty#Goats#Animal Rights#District Attorneys#The Times News
NBC News

Japanese tycoon takes off for International Space Station

MOSCOW — A Japanese billionaire and his producer rocketed to space Wednesday as the first self-paying space tourists in more than a decade. Fashion tycoon Yusaku Maezawa and producer Yozo Hirano, who plans to film his mission, blasted off for the International Space Station in a Russian Soyuz spacecraft along with Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Times-News

Times-News

145
Followers
149
Post
36K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hendersonville, NC from blueridgenow.com.

 http://blueridgenow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy