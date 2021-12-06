Fire official: 3-year-old boy rescued, resuscitated in Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say a 3-year-old boy child was hospitalized with burn injuries after firefighters rescued him from a burning mobile home Monday southeast of Las Vegas.

Deputy Clark County Fire Chief Kelly Blackmon said witnesses told arriving fire crews there were children in the burning building, and firefighters found the child unconscious.

The boy was resuscitated and taken to a hospital, where his condition was not immediately made public.

Two other children were treated at the scene for less serious injuries, Blackmon said.

Firefighters spent more than an hour fighting hot spots at the residence near Twain Avenue and Nellis Boulevard.

Blackmon said the cause of the fire was not immediately known.