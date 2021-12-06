ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

007 producer Barbara Broccoli insists 'James Bond will be back' ... after Daniel Craig's swan song in No Time To Die (they just don't know how yet)

By Bang Showbiz
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Barbara Broccoli has promised that James Bond 'will be back.'

The 007 producer admits that franchise bosses aren't yet sure how the legendary spy will return following Daniel Craig's swan song in No Time To Die but has promised audiences that Bond will make a comeback in some shape or form.

Speaking at Deadline's Contenders Film: New York event over the weekend, Barbara said: 'We'll figure that one out, but he will be back. You can rest assured James Bond will be back.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vFvcG_0dFfucsK00
Comeback: 007 producer Barbara Broccoli, 61, has promised that James Bond 'will be back' while speaking at Deadline's Contenders Film: New York event over the weekend. Broccoli was seen in London on Friday 

The latest movie in the long-running spy franchise was delayed three times due to the coronavirus crisis but has still managed to become the biggest Hollywood title of 2021 and Barbara felt it was essential that the film was watched on the big screen.

The 61-year-old producer said: 'What was so important to us was that this film be shown in the cinemas because it has this beautiful landscape.'

She added: 'It's a visual feast in the way it's been designed and shot. We're just so thrilled we were able to open in cinemas.'

Barbara's fellow producer Michael G. Wilson said, 'We're so lucky that we hit the sweet spot and got it in the cinemas at the right time and the public was ready to go back to the cinema again and see films where they deserve to be, in the theatre.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lNFTb_0dFfucsK00
Hit: No Time to Die hit theaters this past October and has made more than $763 million worldwide
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FJxUn_0dFfucsK00
Suave: Outgoing leading man Daniel Craig was seen at the premiere in London in September 

MGM chief Pamela Abdy previously confirmed that it was 'wide open' to see who replaces Daniel as the spy as she revealed that she has had 'preliminary conversations' with Barbara and Michael about the new 007.

She said: 'It's wide open. We've had very early preliminary conversations with Barbara and Michael, but we wanted Daniel to have his last hurrah.'

No Time to Die hit theaters this past October and has made more than $763 million worldwide.

Comments / 0

Related
94.3 Lite FM

Dwayne Johnson Would Like To Replace Daniel Craig as James Bond

Dwayne Johnson has played a part in plenty of blockbuster releases over the years. Now he has his sights set on landing one of the most iconic film roles of all time. The Jungle Cruise actor told Esquire that he wants to put his name in the running to play James Bond for the next entry to the 007 franchise. He made the announcement shortly after Daniel Craig portrayed the famous character for the final time in this year's No Time To Die.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

The Advice Pierce Brosnan Gave Daniel Craig When He First Started As James Bond (And Which He Didn’t Take For Years)

Taking on a job with as large of a scope as becoming the new James Bond is something that I would imagine prompts a ton of advice. Fans, producers, and actors alike all have their opinion on how to (and who should) play 007, so there’s never a shortage of people with thoughts on the character. That said, the advice that Pierce Brosnan gave No Time To Die’s Daniel Craig when he first started as James Bond was pretty solid; though Craig admits didn’t take it for years after he received it.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

James Bond producers on why they'll never do a TV series

Even though 007 made his screen debut on TV in a 1954 CBS teleplay adaptation of Casino Royale, James Bond producers aren't interested in taking their lucrative and long-running franchise to the small-screen. With Amazon poised to purchase James Bond studio MGM, the pressure for a TV series will be even greater. “From our point of view, we try to focus on making good James Bond pictures and that takes a lot of time and thought — it takes a couple of years working on the script with a director,” Michael G. Wilson, who oversees James Bond with Barbara Broccoli, tells The Wrap. “If we had to make a TV series on top of that and put that same amount of energy into 10 or 20 hours of content, that’s a big commitment. So, we’d have to delegate. And we’ve been very reluctant to delegate.” Broccoli adds: “We’re not a factory. Our movies are all hand-made. We’ve always been a family business and it will remain a family business, so long as we keep breathing.”
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
film-book.com

Video Movie Review: NO TIME TO DIE (2021): One of the Best Bond Films with an Easy-to-follow Plot

No Time To Die (2021) Video Movie Review, a movie directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, written by Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Cary Joji Fukunaga, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and starring Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Lashana Lynch, Ana de Armas, Rory Kinnear, Lea Seydoux, Jeffrey Wright, Ben Whishaw, David Dencik, Dali Benssalah, and Billy Magnussen.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Why Henry Cavill Basically Already Is James Bond

Henry Cavill stands in a Miami hotel room looking like a comic book drawing made real. He’s 6-foot-2 but seems taller because he’s so broad. His muscles stretch an ordinary camel-colored knit shirt into a bulky superhero outfit. “I’m amazed how many people recognize me with a mask on,” the actor says, and it’s unclear if he’s being modest or truly doesn’t know how cinematic he looks — even his wavy jet-black hair with its jagged widow’s peak would give him away (you may recognize this hairline from films such as Mission Impossible: Fallout). Yet as we sit down for the first...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

James Bond producers don’t yet know how 007 will return in a new film following No Time to Die

James Bond fans have been left wondering in what form the spy will return following Daniel Craig’s exit.No Time to Die, which was released earlier this year, was Craig’s final outing as 007.The film’s ending divided longtime fans of the franchise, leaving many confused as to how they will bring the character back in a new film.It turns out that producer Barbara Broccoli is still unsure on how the studio will go about doing that. Speaking at  Deadline’s Contenders Film: New York event, Broccoli told reporters: “We’ll figure that one out, but he will be back”Leaving no doubt that the...
MOVIES
arcamax.com

Henry Golding doesn't want diversity to influence next Bond choice

Henry Golding doesn't think diversity should be a factor in casting for the next James Bond. The 'Snake Eyes' actor has been tipped as a possible replacement for Daniel Craig as 007 after his decision to bow out following 'No Time To Die' but he doesn't think ethnicity should influence the choice of bosses as Bond simply represents "a man of substance".
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Craig
Person
Barbara Broccoli
darkhorizons.com

Idris Elba Wanted For Next Bond Villain?

If one thing keeps the entertainment section of the British tabloids in business, it’s casting rumors related to franchises like James Bond and “Doctor Who”. This weekend, The Sun is reporting that one-time Bond candidate Idris Elba is allegedly in negotiations to play the villain in the next Bond film.
MOVIES
The Guardian

Streaming: James Bond in No Time to Die and other great action antiheroes

During much of the pandemic, the repeatedly delayed release of the new James Bond film was held up as some kind of Covid-era holy grail: each time it got booted to the next season, it seemed a renewed marker of when things might be “normal” again. The film’s eventual big-screen release two months ago was no cure-all; for anyone still wary of heading back to cinemas, the recent VOD release of No Time to Die is surely the more notable event. Does this big, brash, handsome entry in British cinema’s most long-in-the-tooth franchise lose a little something on a TV screen? Perhaps. Does it work grandly enough just the same? Certainly.
MOVIES
arcamax.com

Barbara Broccoli promises James Bond return

Barbara Broccoli has promised that James Bond "will be back". The 007 producer admits that franchise bosses aren't yet sure how the legendary spy will return following Daniel Craig's swansong in 'No Time To Die' but has promised audiences that Bond will make a comeback in some shape or form.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Ryan Reynolds Talks Being Open To Playing James Bond, And It’s Actually Not The First Time He’s Been Suggested

Pretty much anybody who’s done an action film has been asked if they’d want to play James Bond. Thanks to the press rounds for Netflix’s original film Red Notice, we have two more candidates for the role: former wrestling superstar/current action star Dwayne Johnson and former TV star/current jack of all trades Ryan Reynolds. You may laugh at those prospects to a certain extent, but when it comes to Reynolds, not only is he open to becoming the next 007, it’s not the first time he’s been suggested.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#No Time To Die#Swan Song#Mgm
digitalspy.com

James Bond bosses hit back at reports that No Time To Die is losing money

James Bond's studio has hit back at reports that No Time To Die has been losing money, despite its impressive box office haul. The latest 007 adventure, which was released nearly two months ago in cinemas after numerous pandemic-related delays, recently made over $730m at the global box office, becoming the highest-grossing Hollywood movie this year.
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

269K+
Followers
8K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy