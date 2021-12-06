ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Have you ever left a game early?

By lufcfan1998 Posts:
digitalspy.com
 2 days ago

Inspired by a post in one of the Leeds Facebook groups I'm in, have you ever left a game early and if so what for?. Inspired by a post in one of the Leeds Facebook groups I'm in, have you ever left a game early and if so what...

forums.digitalspy.com

digitalspy.com

What have you scarficed going to a game for

As today is 30th anniversary of death of Freedie Mercury I gave up chance of seeing Queen at Elland Road all day gig. £9 but chose to go to see .Leeds v Stoke in a crucial 1st division game. So was wondering if anybodyelse has given up something to watch...
PREMIER LEAGUE
digitalspy.com

Nationwide appeal.to fans everywhere

On various social media sites Birmingham & Villa fans are asking All.fans everywhere for a mins appaulse for poor little Arthur in the 6th minute of games this weekend. wonderful idea , but how will it be put into practice . The crowd will probably do it spontaneously and well...
PREMIER LEAGUE
digitalspy.com

There Have Been Quite A Few Football Sackings Recently - But What About The Bizarre Ones ?

I have just come across this - and I reckon it will take some beating - as will the punch line of the bib - and I have to say it has made my day !. Your average Premier League training ground’s perfect lawns were a far cry from what was presented to new Ethiopia boss Iffy Onuora during a March 2011 training camp. “The lads led me and the players out through the brush, and that worried me right away,” the former Huddersfield, Swindon and Gillingham forward recalled "We came to this clear area and they said: ‘This is it’. I looked and thought: ‘Am I the only one who can see that herd of cows in the middle of the pitch?’ We had to clear the cows off before we could start training – it was barmy.”
PREMIER LEAGUE
stlouisgametime.com

Have views on the Blues? St. Louis Game Time is looking for you!

Do you enjoy analytics, but your friends and co-workers prefer the eye test?. Do you have deep-seeded feelings about how the Blues need to manage the salary cap, but no one to listen to you talk about it?. Do you have a sharp, cynical sense of humor about sports that...
NHL
digitalspy.com

David’s not knowing what uk foods are routine

I am just okay with him , does he deserve to win cause he talks in a funny accent no. I have noticed this seems to be his routine when he clearly knows what these things are , having played and lived in England for a number of years. He...
HEALTH
massivelyop.com

The Daily Grind: Have you ever exploited in an MMO?

New World’s seemingly endless parade of exploits had reawakened my wonder about who exactly buys a game only to try to break it for everyone and risk losing their money. I’ve talked before about how the dawn of the genre felt a lot more like the Wild West, and cheating – what I would now consider cheating – was absolutely rampant. In early Ultima Online, you weren’t supposed to AFK macro skills, but I literally don’t know a single person who didn’t; everyone knew the trick to putting a paperweight on a key to macro Hiding or Spirit Speak while you were sleeping or in class. No one I knew was ever punished for it, so everyone went right on doing it. That’s mild, but it set the stage for far worse, and I’m not talking about plopping houses inside guard zones. I remember guildmates and enemies alike duping gold with chessboards and using ghost exploits to break into houses and trapping NPCs in homes to macro up their reputation. It was part of the culture of the game, a culture brought into the game from now-ancient team shooters where cheating and hacking were the rule rather than the exception, and I’m really glad I was able to break out of it.
VIDEO GAMES
Sports
digitalspy.com

Doctor Who: Flux. Episode 6 - The Vanquishers. Sun 05/12/21 6.20pm

Prepare for meltdown! The thread I meant, not the episode. "You are just like us. You would make a good Dalek." "Just how powerful do you think I am?" she asked Tecteun, to which there was no reply... Timelord fob watches have been used before, sometimes to devastating effect. This...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

The Three I'd Like To See In The Final

In all honesty, I'd like to see Tilly. However, que sera sera since all 4 should be there and I can't split them. AJ, Rhys and John. I like Rose but, of the four, she is the one I enjoy least. I'm sure she won the contest the night of the silent dance, though.
ENTERTAINMENT
boxrox.com

Have You Ever Heard of Trapeze Exits? The New CrossFit Exercise

Trapeze Exits. Have you ever heard of them? It first showed up during the Siberian Showdown, a CrossFit sanctioned event in Russia. The trapeze exits are similar to bar muscle-ups. However, athletes are required to do the bar muscle-up on a movable bar that simulates a trapeze. And yes, the trapeze is common in the circus.
WORKOUTS
digitalspy.com

Well done, Dan.

In many other series he would have been a worthy finalist, with a combination of his improvement and popularity. He was at least as good as Chris Hollins (the BBC presenter who actually won the show many years ago). Unfortunately for him, the standard this year was exceptional, and as...
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

ED Dingle Code

I always get annoyed with it, as it gonna bite them in back. Plus have to say on the this one in agree with Lydia. I’ve been watching ED for years now and in the 2010’s era and earlier I can’t remember it being such a big deal, however over these past few years I feel like they’ve tried to make Dingle code into something.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

When Shows Go Horribly Wrong - Channel 5 series

I have to watch these shows,I really have to watch these shows if only as a completist but by gum the inane comments from otherwise respected critics probably getting paid for watching a bunch of clip files that where broadcast before some of them were born are driving me mad . Why do we have to see every clip 8 times to get the point across? and have these people led such sheltered lives that every clip sends them into fits of amazement?
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

If you were a celebrity, would you go on the show?

I don't care how broke I was, I'd rather not face my fears on national television. I'd be a terrible camp mate - dramatic, emotional, miserable, ill-tempered, etc. That might make for an entertaining viewing for the audience, but if I really wanted to degrade and humiliate myself, I'd think of other ways to do it.
TV SHOWS

