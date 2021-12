Over the next few weeks, SBLive will take a position-by-position look at some of the top high school football players across the state of Washington. Based on a knowledge base bolstered by conversations with coaches, talent evaluators and other media, SBLive took a look at which tight ends rise above the pack, across each classification. Players are only eligible for one position list, which means the many athletes who are standouts at multiple spots will be included in the position group they either excel more at, prefer or project to play at the next level.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO