MJF On What Hooked Him On Wrestling, Thinking He Could Beat Undertaker At Five

By Jeremy Thomas
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMJF has had confidence in his future wrestling stardom since he was a kid, and he discussed how that got him hooked into wrestling in a new interview. The AEW star appeared on Schwartz On Sports and you can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:. On getting hooked...

Omos Reacts To The Undertaker Comparing Him To Andre the Giant

As previously noted, The Undertaker recently stated in an interview on WWE’s The Bump that Omos is “as close as we’ve come” to recreating Andre the Giant. Omos has since shared his reaction to the wrestling legend’s comments. He took to Twitter on Thursday to thank Undertaker for his kind...
Rey Mysterio To Make Announcement Tomorrow

WWE RAW Superstar Rey Mysterio is set to make a big announcement this week. Mysterio is teasing that he will reveal some “very exciting” news on Thursday, news that will change the history of the Rey Mysterio character. “December 9, 2021 Remember that date! I’ll reveal some very...
Bryan Danielson Thinks He’s In The Peak Of His Wrestling Career & More

AEW Superstar Bryan Danielson was recently interviewed on Busted Open Radio where he spoke about being at the peak of his wrestling career right now and doesn’t see himself winding down anytime soon. Danielson said,. “So, I signed a three-year contract with AEW and I consider these like my final...
The Undertaker
Mick Foley
Sami Zayn Destroyed By Brock Lesnar, Loses Universal Title Match on WWE Smackdown

Sami Zayn’s WWE Universal Championship match didn’t turn out how he hoped on Smackdown, thanks in no small part to Brock Lesnar. Zayn was destroyed by Lesnar in the main event segment of tonight’s Smackdown before his scheduled match with Roman Reigns, leading to Reigns defeating Zayn in nothing flat.
Updated Lineup For AEW Rampage: Change In Tag Match, More

AEW has announced an updated card for Friday’s episode AEW Rampage, including a change to the planned tag team match. The company has announced that PAC is replacing Rey Fenix in the Lucha Bros.’ match with FTR due to travel issues. You can see the updated lineup below for the...
The Undertaker: My daughter was 'distraught' after I beat Cena

The Undertaker's 9-year-old daughter may be a bigger fan of John Cena than her own dad. The Undertaker, real name Mark Calaway, joined comedian Kevin Hart on the latest episode of "Cold as Balls" and recalled how upset his daughter was after he defeated Cena at WrestleMania. "My daughter loves...
Backstage Details On Kevin Owens Leaving WWE

Kevin Owens has been a hot topic in the world of professional wrestling for months now as it’s no big secret that his contract with WWE is expiring soon, and fans are waiting to see if he will sign a new deal or leave the company. According to the...
Another Former Champion Seems To Be Done With WWE

So much for that? A lot of people have left WWE over the last few years and not all of them have been voluntary. Several of them been forced out of WWE through a long series of releases, though that has not been the case every single time. There are a few people who have wanted to leave WWE on their own accord and that might be the case again, albeit in a slightly strange way.
WWE May Be Considering Dropping NXT Cruiserweight Title

At WWE NXT 2.0 Wargames this weekend, Joe Gacy will challenge Roderick Strong for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship. This is happening even though Gacy is not within the 205 weight limit for the belt, which was waived for the match. Gacy has threatened to change the belt into an “all-inclusive” title, as he says that the term cruiserweight discriminates against other wrestlers.
Exclusive Interview with All-Elite Wrestling Superstar MJF

• Coming home to #LongIsland. • #CMPunk losing his touch in the mic.. • His thoughts on #Hangman Adam Page. • Possible winning a third #AEW Diamond Ring. • Making #TheUndertaker blush. & many other topics. Get more info on AEW Dynamite and Rampage at UBS Arena by clicking here.
WWE News: Liv Morgan & Damian Priest Comment on ‘Angry Liv Fan’ From Raw, More Raw Video Highlights

– As noted on last night’s edition of Monday Night Raw, Liv Morgan failed to beat Becky Lynch for the Raw Women’s Championship. However, Liv Morgan was not the only one upset with her defeat. A young Liv Morgan fan in the crowd became a worldwide Twitter fan, who has since been dubbed the “Angry Liv Girl.” The WWE and FOX Sports social media accounts even took note of the fan, as have Liv Morgan herself.
The Undertaker Explains Why He Was Upset Over Patriotic Angle

During an appearance on WWE’s The Bump, The Undertaker was asked about the 1993 Survivor Series when he was part of “The All-Americans” team. He joined the team on an episode of Raw where he revealed an American flag lining the inside of his jacket. Taker explained why he did not think the patriotic expression was appropriate for his character at the time.
WWE Hall Of Famer Confirms Retirement From In-Ring Competition

There have been many wrestlers who have been lucky enough to have long and successful careers inside the squared circle, but this isn’t ballet, and no one can wrestle forever. WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry was recently asked by i95’s Large Dave about a potential return to the...
WWE Files New Trademark For Triple H

PWInsider reports that on December 1, WWE filed to trademark the term ‘Skull King’, which it has used in the past for Triple H. The trademark is for: “Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.“
Backstage Update on MLW Future Plans, Working With AJPW

– PWInsider reports that MLW’s plans to return to New York City this month have been pushed back to 2022. Initially, MLW had been planning to run a show at the Melrose Ballroom, but they were never officially announced. Also, MLW is reportedly planning to run an event on WrestleMania...
Jerry Lawler Signs New Deal With WWE

PWInsider reports that Jerry Lawler has signed a new deal with WWE. His current deal with the company would have expired at the end of the year, but he will sticking around for the foreseeable future. It’s unknown how long The King’s new deal with WWE is.
Will Ospreay Confirms He’s No Longer Appearing For MLW

Back in October, MLW announced that Will Ospreay would make his debut for the company, although there were rumors that it might not happen. SEScoops reports that they have talked with Ospreay and he has confirmed the deal with MLW is off. Meanwhile, the site reports that MLW’s working relationship...
Acero’s WWE RAW Review 12.6.21

Hey, y’all! I just finished up a fat batch of green pozole for the first time! I’m hoping it’ll be done right around the time Jeff Hardy makes his return. It’s Monday…you know what that means. Y’all, look at the dude in blue!. Remember last week when Seth gave Owens...
