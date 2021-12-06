ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

HB 1453, HB 1607, HB 1642, HB 1660: Cause

By Michael Bersin
showmeprogress.com
 2 days ago

Bill prefiling for the Missouri General Assembly session started on December 1st. Prohibits an employer from terminating an employee for having a firearm in the employee’s vehicle on the employer’s premises. Sponsor: Billington, Hardy (152) Proposed Effective Date: 8/28/2022. LR Number: 3070H.01I. Last Action: 12/01/2021 – Prefiled (H) Bill...

showmeprogress.com

Comments / 0

Related
showmeprogress.com

HB 1861: parts is parts

“…No hospital, physician, procurement organization, or other person shall consider the COVID-19 vaccination status of a potential organ transplant recipient or potential organ donor in any part of the organ transplant process…”. Yet another bill, addressing a matter of great urgency for right wingnuts, filed yesterday:. Creates provisions...
U.S. POLITICS
showmeprogress.com

HB 1722: Effect

“…a bleeding control kit be placed in each classroom of each school district’s school building and each charter school in an easily accessible location…”. There must be some commonplace threat. Or something. A bill, with the only possible right wingnut solution to a problem of their creation:. Requires bleeding control...
POLITICS
showmeprogress.com

HB 1572: for crying out loud

Bill prefiling for the Missouri General Assembly session started on December 1st. Yet another bill, addressing a matter of great urgency for right wingnuts:. Designates January 22 as the “Day of Tears” in Missouri. Sponsor: Kelley, Ann (127) Proposed Effective Date: 8/28/2022. LR Number: 3597H.01I. Last Action: 12/01/2021 – Prefiled...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
showmeprogress.com

HB 1465: Freedumb!

Bill prefiling for the Missouri General Assembly session started on December 1st. Yet another bill, addressing a matter of great urgency for right wingnuts:. Sponsor: Schnelting, Adam (104) Proposed Effective Date: 8/28/2022. LR Number: 3629H.01I. Last Action: 12/01/2021 – Prefiled (H) Bill String: HB 1465. Next House Hearing: Hearing not...
U.S. POLITICS
showmeprogress.com

HB 1457: You were expecting something else?

Bill prefiling for the Missouri General Assembly session started yesterday. Another bill, addressing a matter of great urgency for right wingnuts:. Prohibits the use of the 1619 Project initiative of the New York Times in the public schools of the state. Sponsor: Billington, Hardy (152) Proposed Effective Date: 8/28/2022. LR...
POLITICS
showmeprogress.com

HB 1451: high priority

Bill prefiling for the Missouri General Assembly session started today. One, addressing great matter of urgencey – at least for right wingnuts:. Designates January 12 each year as “Rush Limbaugh Day”. Sponsor: Billington, Hardy (152) Proposed Effective Date: 8/28/2022. LR Number: 3064H.01I. Last Action: 12/01/2021 – Prefiled (H) Bill String:...
POLITICS
showmeprogress.com

HB 1634: forbidden fruit

Apparently books with ‘things’ in them and any discussion thereof are really scary. “…to ensure that the intellectual vitality of students and faculty is not infringed, the general assembly hereby enacts the following reform for history curricula used in schools and institutions of higher education in this state…”. Stack ’em...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Null#Railroads#Hb 1453#Hb 1607#Hb 1642#House#The General Assembly
WJHL

Johnson City Board of Education seeking members for subcommittees

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City Schools are looking for parents, teachers, students and other community members willing to sit on subcommittees. As the Johnson City Board of Education builds their next five-year plan they are asking members of the community to take seats on subcommittees to help with the process. If you or […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
CBS Boston

Senate Votes To Confirm Rachael Rollins As US Attorney For Massachusetts

WASHINGTON (CBS) — The United States Senate voted Wednesday to confirm Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins’ nomination to be the next U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts. Rollins will be the first Black woman to hold the position. Rollins was confirmed by a vote of 51-50 along party lines, with Vice President Kamala Harris breaking the tie. Her nomination moved forward from the Senate Judiciary Committee following a tied vote in September – the first time there’s been a roll call vote in the committee for a U.S. Attorney in 30 years. President Joe Biden nominated Rollins for the job in July. But Arkansas...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
AFP

US Supreme Court leans toward public funding of religious schools

The US Supreme Court on Wednesday appeared poised to accept that public funds can be used to support families sending their children to religious schools, challenging longstanding principles of separation of church and state. Two evangelical Christian families in the northeastern state of Maine sued to be able to use state-provided education subsidy funds to send their kids to schools with religion as the basis of their teachings. As Maine is sparsely populated, more than half of its school districts have no publicly funded high schools. So families receive subsidies that allow them to send their children to schools of their choice, including privately-run schools. But schools where religious beliefs are at the core of instruction are not covered in the aid program, because, under the regulations for the program -- and those similar in other states -- the teaching is "sectarian."
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Philly

Court To Decide If Pennsylvania Schools’ Mask Order Is Legal

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The legality of an order by Pennsylvania’s acting state health secretary that requires masks in K-12 schools and child care facilities will be decided by the state Supreme Court after the two sides argue their respective positions before the justices Wednesday. The high court just last week ordered that the directive, which took effect in early September, remain in place while they consider a legal challenge from the state Senate’s highest ranking leader and others. The masking order was set to expire last Saturday under a 4-1 decision by Commonwealth Court that acting Health Secretary Alison Beam lacked authority to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
kogt.com

WO Annexes Five Tracts

The City of West Orange annexed five tracts of property on Tuesday during the City Council meeting. The city held two public hearings in previous months concerning the annexations. Eagle Railcar Services owns the five pieces of property which were previously owned by Rescar. The 59.12 acres of land are...
WEST ORANGE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy