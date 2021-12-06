ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants QB Daniel Jones (neck) likely out vs. Chargers; Jake Fromm could start?

By Zac Wassink
 1 day ago
Has Daniel Jones thrown his last pass of the season for the Giants? Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

As Josh Alper noted for Pro Football Talk, backup and fill-in starter Mike Glennon is in the concussion protocol coming off Sunday's defeat, and his status for the Chargers contest is up in the air. As of Monday evening, unproven commodity Jake Fromm is atop New York's depth chart at the sport's most important position.

The Giants signed Fromm off the practice squad of the Buffalo Bills last week. A fifth-round selection in the 2020 draft, Fromm has never thrown a pass in a meaningful NFL game.

The Giants now sit at 4-8 but still need to evaluate Jones before determining what to do about the fifth-year option attached to his rookie contract. He can't play if he's not cleared, however, and it seems he'll have a maximum of only four additional opportunities to start this season.

