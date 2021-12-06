U.S. Postal Service introduces Pen Pal Project

As Tom Lisi reported in this week’s Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline, frustrated U.S. Postal Service customers “experienced significant delays last year after newly appointed Postmaster General Louis DeJoy made severe cuts to service capacity in an effort to control costs months into the COVID-19 pandemic and ahead of busy election and holiday seasons.” Despite last year’s issues, the Postal Service “expects a banner holiday season as more people rely on e-commerce and shipping gifts than before the COVID-19 pandemic,” Lisi noted. To improve delivery times, the Postal Service “is installing 112 machines capable of sorting 3,500 packages per hour at its distribution centers nationwide. One was recently installed at its distribution center in Manheim Township.” “This machine enables us to process packages 12 times faster than the manual sortation we had to rely on in the past,” Postal Service spokesperson Paul Smith told Lisi in an email.

LANCASTER, PA ・ 14 DAYS AGO