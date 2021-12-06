ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

U.S. Postal Service introduces Pen Pal Project

By Brooke Reilly
foxbangor.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNATIONWIDE — The U.S. Postal Service is introducing a new project that connects students across the country to each other. U.S. Postal Service Communications Specialist Steve Doherty said the goal of their Pen Pal Project is to...

www.foxbangor.com

Comments / 0

Related
Oxford Eagle

U.S. Postal Service issues release on holiday shipping deadlines

It’s already late November, and if you’re one of the millions of people shopping for gifts on Cyber Monday, you can count on the Postal Service to get your packages to their destination in time for holiday celebrations. 2021 Holiday Shipping Deadlines. No matter the time of year, on-time package...
INDUSTRY
TODAY.com

Amid criticism, US Postal Service girds for hectic holiday season

The U.S. Postal Service is preparing for its busiest time of year while also facing criticism after announcing changes that could lead to slower delivery times. NBC investigative and consumer correspondent Vicky Nguyen spoke exclusively with agency’s executive vice president as NBC’s network-wide series Race to Deliver continues.Nov. 24, 2021.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Postal Service#The Postal Service#The U S Postal Service#Weareteachers Com
WMAZ

Want to help deliver cheer to children? Adopt a Santa letter from the Postal Service

NORTH POLE, Alaska — (Note: The video above is from a related story.) It's no secret that Santa delivers Christmas joy to children all around the world, and that's a tall order for one man. That's why the U.S. Postal Service is inviting you to help bring cheer to families in need this holiday season through its USPS Operation Santa, now open for letter adoption.
SOCIETY
wxxv25.com

U.S. Postal Service Christmas package deadlines approaching

It’s the busiest time of the year for the United States Postal Service. Customer traffic is already steadily increasing this week. Last year was a record-breaking year for the postal service, they delivered 1.1 billion packages despite employee shortages and historic volumes due to online shopping. This year, they’re anticipating...
INDUSTRY
Lancaster Online

The postmaster general has purposely slowed down mail delivery. The Postal Service, and Americans, deserve better. [editorial]

As Tom Lisi reported in this week’s Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline, frustrated U.S. Postal Service customers “experienced significant delays last year after newly appointed Postmaster General Louis DeJoy made severe cuts to service capacity in an effort to control costs months into the COVID-19 pandemic and ahead of busy election and holiday seasons.” Despite last year’s issues, the Postal Service “expects a banner holiday season as more people rely on e-commerce and shipping gifts than before the COVID-19 pandemic,” Lisi noted. To improve delivery times, the Postal Service “is installing 112 machines capable of sorting 3,500 packages per hour at its distribution centers nationwide. One was recently installed at its distribution center in Manheim Township.” “This machine enables us to process packages 12 times faster than the manual sortation we had to rely on in the past,” Postal Service spokesperson Paul Smith told Lisi in an email.
LANCASTER, PA
13abc.com

USPS offering Pen Pal Project to classrooms across the country

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A new opportunity is available to students in third through fifth grades through the U.S. Postal Service and WeAreTeachers, giving kids the opportunity to form relationships with other kids through the USPS Pen Pal Project. The project will provide 25,000 classrooms across the U.S. with a...
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
foxbaltimore.com

Post office launching Pen Pal Project for grade school students

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The U.S. Post Office and a teachers group are launching a project to unite students through writing letters. The U.S. Postal Service is working with WeAreTeachers to introduce The USPS Pen Pal Project, a free educational program for students in grades three to five, this 2021-2022 school year.
BALTIMORE, MD
brproud.com

US Postal Service prepares for holiday shipping rush

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Christmas is near and many are shipping off their holiday gifts to someone special. The Christmas chaos is already underway when it comes to shipments and online shopping. Companies and services have amped up their workforce to handle the volume. “Of course it’s the busiest...
BATON ROUGE, LA
spectrumnews1.com

U.S. Postal Service delivers gifts through Operation Santa

CLEVELAND — The delivery professionals at the U.S. Postal Service are on a mission to help make kids’ holiday wishes come true. Operation Santa delivers holiday happiness to kids sending wish lists to Santa. Letters must be postmarked by Dec. 10. Letters can be adopted from uspsoperationsanta.com. December is a...
CLEVELAND, OH
wrnjradio.com

USPS: With peak mailing and shipping season underway, U.S. Postal Service performance remains solid across all categories

WASHINGTON, DC — With the holiday peak shipping and mailing season underway, the United States Postal Service reported new service delivery performance metrics showing solid service performance for First-Class Mail, Marketing Mail and Periodicals through the first eight weeks of the fiscal first quarter. Heading into the Thanksgiving holiday, the Postal Service’s network was running smoothly and well positioned to process an anticipated surge in package and mail volume in December.
INDUSTRY
ReporterHerald.com

Postal Service says to mail packages by Dec. 15

The U.S. Postal Service advises residents to mail packages to be delivered via ground mail no later than Dec. 15 to ensure delivery before Dec. 25. First class mail service, which includes cards, should be sent no later than Dec. 15, and priority mail by Dec. 18, according to the Postal Service website.
LOVELAND, CO
Sandusky Register

Postal service promises better service

SANDUSKY — To stamp out problems popping up this time a year ago, the United States Postal Service upgraded many aspects so mail gets delivered nearly as fast as Santa drops off gifts on Christmas Eve. Millions of Americans, including those across northern Ohio, experienced issues in getting their letters,...
SANDUSKY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy