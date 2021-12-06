New Video Shows House Explosion On Friday In NW OKC

A homeowner is picking up the pieces after his house exploded Friday in northwest Oklahoma City.

The homeowner, who did not wish to be interviewed on camera, said he was in west Texas for a death in the family when the explosion happened.

The explosion happened shortly before 3:20 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of NW 40th Street near Pennsylvania Avenue.

When firefighters arrived, they said they shut off the gas and power to the home.

He said he's received multiple offers for a GoFundMe, but he does not want assistance. He also said he wants everyone to know he will be fine and that his house is being covered by insurance.

Oklahoma Natural Gas released the following statement Monday:

"Preliminary results from Oklahoma Natural Gas’ investigation of the incident at 2017 NW 40th Street found no leaks on Oklahoma Natural Gas’ system. The investigation included a survey of the surrounding area. Oklahoma Natural Gas’ meter setting next to the house sustained damage resulting from the incident. Investigations as to the cause of the incident continue. "A review of our records indicated Oklahoma Natural Gas responded to one outside odor call the week prior to the incident at a different residence. The odor call was investigated at that time and no leaks were identified."

On Friday, Oklahoma Natural Gas released a statement and said they had found no issues with the natural gas system. However, neighbors told firefighters they reported a gas issue to Oklahoma Natural Gas earlier in the week.