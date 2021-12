What would it take for Jets’ Joe Flacco to return from the Reserve/COVID-19 list in time to be Zach Wilson’s backup in Sunday’s game at Houston?. Josh Johnson will most likely remain the backup instead of the former Super Bowl MVP, but Jets head coach Robert Saleh said he isn’t closing the door on Flacco. Johnson has already been elevated from the practice squad twice this season, the league limit, but in COVID-19 related situations, call up’s are unlimited.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO