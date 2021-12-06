ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MA

‘It’s Been Hectic’: Pharmacists Struggling To Keep Up With COVID Vaccine, Booster Demand

cbslocal.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCAMBRIDGE (CBS) – It was a nonstop Monday morning at the Inman Square Pharmacy in Cambridge. “It’s, it’s been a lot,” said pharmacist Karen Horbowicz. She could be seen running back and forth behind the counter, both filling prescriptions and doling out COVID-19 vaccines. “I feel like I’ve basically...

boston.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Best Life

CVS Just Gave This Urgent Warning to All Customers

CVS has been a vital aid in the fight against COVID, offering vaccinations, tests, and pandemic essentials at its nearly 10,000 locations across the U.S. While the pharmacy chain recently announced that it is planning to close 900 stores over the next few years, it's still working hard to help local communities stay healthy—and that goes well beyond the current pandemic. In fact, CVS just issued an urgent warning to all customers that might send you straight to your nearest location. Read on to find out what prompted the company to send out an important announcement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
cleveland19.com

Demand surges for COVID booster

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There is no question that there has been a sudden surge in the demand for the COVID booster vaccine. “All day, every day, our pharmacists are vaccinating patients,” said Jason Briscoe the Director of Pharmacy Operations at Discount Drug Mart. It appears the combination of the...
CLEVELAND, OH
KSN News

Drugstores with staff shortages getting slammed by vaccine demand

(AP) — A rush of vaccine-seeking customers and staff shortages are squeezing drugstores around the U.S., leading to frazzled workers and temporary pharmacy closures. Drugstores are normally busy this time of year with flu shots and other vaccines, but now pharmacists are doling out a growing number of COVID-19 shots and giving coronavirus tests. The […]
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts COVID-19 Vaccines
Cambridge, MA
Health
Local
Massachusetts Business
Cambridge, MA
Business
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
Local
Massachusetts Coronavirus
Cambridge, MA
Coronavirus
Local
Massachusetts Vaccines
City
Cambridge, MA
Cambridge, MA
Vaccines
eturbonews.com

Alberta’s Pharmacists: Largest Single Provider of COVID-19 Vaccine in Alberta

Alberta pharmacists hit yet another milestone this past week, having now administered over 3.3 million COVID-19 vaccines, which makes them the single largest provider of COVID-19 vaccine in the province. This achievement builds on pharmacists’ previous responsibilities in public health, including their role vaccinating against influenza, pneumococcal disease, and diptheria-tetanus-pertussis....
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pharmacists#Booster#Covid#Cbs#The Inman Square Pharmacy#Wbz Tv#Gary Drug And Co
pharmacytimes.com

Longer Interval Between First, Second COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Dose Associated With Higher Antibody Levels

A longer interval between first and second doses of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines results in a stronger immune response, according to a study published in Clinical Infectious Diseases. The investigators compared blood test results from a total of 186 paramedics, some of whom received their second dose less than 4 weeks after receiving the first, whereas others received second doses after 6 to 7 weeks.
SCIENCE
Boston Herald

Boston-area coronavirus wastewater levels are skyrocketing: ‘This is pretty worrisome’

The Boston-area coronavirus wastewater tracker is showing skyrocketing record levels as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surge across the Bay State. The virus wastewater levels were climbing quickly in the days after Thanksgiving, and now the wastewater viral levels are through the roof — at about the same record-high average levels as in January during the height of the winter surge.
BOSTON, MA
arcamax.com

Editorial: Omicron reminds us that now's the time for COVID vaccines and boosters

President Joe Biden got it right: The new coronavirus variant omicron is “a cause for concern, not a cause for panic.” The travel restrictions the U.S. and 70 other nations imposed will buy scientists time to further understand what risks omicron poses at this extended stage of the pandemic. For now, it’s time to double down on what already works: Vaccinations, booster shots and wearing masks in crowded indoor settings.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WHEC TV-10

More COVID-19 vaccines sites for kids opening up as demand increases

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — If you're having trouble getting you or your child a vaccination appointment, there are more sites opening up. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday that 18 more sites will open this week bringing the total to 216 vaccination sites in New York State. Starting this week those...
ROCHESTER, NY
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Get your COVID Vaccine or Booster

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Virginia Department of Health (VDH) recommend that individuals who are 18 and older receive booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Boosters are recommended six months after the 2nd dose for those who received the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. For the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the booster dose is recommended two months after the single dose. The VDH states that eligible individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster; some may have a preference for the vaccine type that they originally received and others may prefer to get a different booster. What matters is that you have a vaccine AND get a booster. Talk with your health care provider if you have questions and to see which booster is right for you. All are invited to the VDH Community Vaccination Clinic (CVC) in Newport News for a free COVID vaccine or booster. Parents and guardians can bring their children ages 5 to 18 to the CVC for a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Those over 18 can also come to the CVC for their first, second and third shots of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, single Johnson & Johnson vaccines, as well as all three boosters. The clinic is in the Sherwood Shopping Center at 13785 Warwick Boulevard and is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. (last shots are given at 7:30 p.m.) Walk-ins are accepted for all ages and vaccines. To avoid a possible wait, visit the Newport News CVC website to schedule an appointment or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1). Assistance is available in English, Spanish and more than 100 other languages. For a list of other locations offering free COVID vaccines and boosters, please visit www.vaccinate.virginia.gov. Celebrate Healthcare is hosting a free COVID Vaccine Clinic at the Virginia Living Museum (VLM) this Sunday, December 5 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Young people ages 5 and up can get vaccinated and then families can tour the museum for free. Adults can also get a COVID vaccine or booster and flu shot while also enrolling or renewing in a Health Insurance Marketplace plan. Kids will also enjoy face painting and arts and crafts. Appointments are not needed. The VLM is located at 524 J. Clyde Morris Boulevard in Newport News. Southeastern Virginia Health System is hosting a COVID booster event (Moderna and Johnson & Johnson) tomorrow, Thursday, December 2 at 48th Street Physicians at 4714 Marshall Avenue. Ages 18 and up are welcome and appointments are not needed. The first vaccine will also be available.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Foster's Daily Democrat

'I am very concerned': COVID vaccines in demand as crowds line up at Pease mobile clinic

PORTSMOUTH — Bambi Miller danced in line as she waited for a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine booster shot Tuesday. "I am bored and this is a good song," Bambi Miller said at Pease Tradeport, where New Hampshire's mobile vaccine van parked at the state health department building. "I am here for a few reasons. I have a son who has Down syndrome and I have 88-year-old grandparents. I want to protect them and myself. I have been watching the variants and I wanted to get the shots early because I am hoping to do some traveling, so it just makes sense all around."
PORTSMOUTH, NH
news9.com

Doctors Advise What To Expect When Getting COVID-19 Booster Shot

The CDC has given the green light for COVID-19 booster shots for everyone over age 18, prompting questions from patients about what to expect with a third dose of the vaccine. Health officials, like Dr. Melanie Swift at the Mayo Clinic, say COVID-19 vaccines are doing a good job preventing severe illness, hospitalization and death, even against the Delta variant, but waning immunity is a concern. “Boosting gives you that bigger immune response from your original vaccine, and it also helps you fight Delta better.”
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy