ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Pharmacists Struggling To Keep Up With COVID Vaccine, Booster Demand

cbslocal.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWith more people now eligible for the vaccine...

boston.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sun-Journal

U.S. vaccine demand grows, amid omicron concerns, booster eligibility expansion

Demand for coronavirus vaccines has spiked in the United States in recent weeks, as more Americans are eligible for booster shots and concerns grow over the omicron variant. Health-care providers administered 2.18 million doses of coronavirus vaccines on Thursday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention – the “highest single-day total since May,” the White House said. According to the latest CDC report, over the week ending on Thursday, the average number of daily administered vaccine doses reported to the agency was 22 percent higher than the previous week.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Booster#Pharmacists#Wbz Tv
Foster's Daily Democrat

'I am very concerned': COVID vaccines in demand as crowds line up at Pease mobile clinic

PORTSMOUTH — Bambi Miller danced in line as she waited for a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine booster shot Tuesday. "I am bored and this is a good song," Bambi Miller said at Pease Tradeport, where New Hampshire's mobile vaccine van parked at the state health department building. "I am here for a few reasons. I have a son who has Down syndrome and I have 88-year-old grandparents. I want to protect them and myself. I have been watching the variants and I wanted to get the shots early because I am hoping to do some traveling, so it just makes sense all around."
PORTSMOUTH, NH
deseret.com

Does the COVID-19 booster shot protect you if you’ve had COVID?

Booster shots are here. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration both approved the COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for all Americans late last week, giving all Americans a chance to bolster their immunity to the coronavirus. But do those with natural immunity need the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Scientists recommend COVID booster shots after 4 studies show vaccines may be less effective against the Omicron variant

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Four independent studies have found that people who received two vaccine doses produced fewer virus-fighting antibodies after exposure to the Omicron variant than they did after exposure to other variants, indicating that current vaccine programs may offer weaker immunity against the new COVID-19 strain as it spreads around the globe.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
KCRG.com

Iowa nonprofits struggle to keep up amid worker shortage

At least two eastern Iowa holiday light displays are now open to the public. US Marine from Waterloo receives award for saving child. A U.S. Marine Sergeant and Waterloo-native received a medal Wednesday for saving a child he found struggling to stay above rising water levels in a drainage canal earlier this year.
IOWA STATE
Hartford Courant

Daily coronavirus updates: Connecticut’s daily test positivity rate jumps to 8.3% as weekly positivity rate surpasses 6%. Another omicron case detected.

Connecticut’s daily COVID-19 test positivity rate spiked to 8.3% on Tuesday as a December coronavirus surge continued to grow “That’s a big increase from where we were just a month ago,” Gov Ned Lamont said on the Connecticut Public Radio show “Where We Live.” On Monday, Connecticut reported a daily test positivity rate of 5.8%; Tuesday’s rate of 8.3% was the highest that metric has been in ...
CONNECTICUT STATE
International Business Times

Doctor Who Spread Fake News About COVID-19 Vaccine Dies Of The Virus

A doctor in Twin Cities who spread COVID-19 vaccine misinformation has died of the virus, according to a report. Dr. Christopher Foley, 71, was a physician in Vadnais Heights who died of COVID-19 complications in October. Logan, the doctor’s son, said his father was unvaccinated. Foley trained in internal medicine...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AOL Corp

Coronavirus: ‘We’re going to see variants emerge’ until vaccination rates rise, doctor explains

Despite COVID-19 vaccines now being largely available, lagging vaccination rates create opportunities for the coronavirus to mutate and evolve into more dangerous versions. “I think we just need to tap the brakes a little bit and get into the new world of expectations of COVID,” Dr. Michael Saag, associate dean for global health at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, said on Yahoo Finance Live (video above). “COVID is going to be with us for years to come, and we’re going to see variants emerge. And we’re going to go through this process several times, maybe many times in the future.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
uticaphoenix.net

Fact-check: Are vaccinated people dying at a faster rate than

Viral Facebook post: COVID-19 death rates in England are higher among vaccinated people than unvaccinated. Here’s why: Referencing one chart in a 30-page report while omitting important context, bloggers falsely claimed in an article that COVID-19 death rates in England are much higher among vaccinated people than unvaccinated. The article...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy