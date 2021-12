But that was a long time ago. In recent years, Bay Area startups have accounted for a smaller percentage of U.S. VC investment, according to “Beyond Silicon Valley,” a new report co-produced by venture firm Revolution and PitchBook. So far in 2021, only about 27% of U.S. VC dollars have gone to Bay Area startups. It’s been more than 10 years since that percentage fell below 30%, the study said, despite the fact that the country is on track to see record amounts of venture funding overall this year. We dug into the report and talked to Revolution CEO and Chairman Steve Case about the findings.

MARKETS ・ 1 HOUR AGO