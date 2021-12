HIGH POINT, N.C. — An 18-year-old man is in jail after several High Point apartments were shot up in November. Police were called on Nov. 19 just before 1 a.m. to the 1000 block of Roberts Lane after callers reported hearing gunshots. Officers found several apartments had been shot. The officers checked those inside the homes to make sure they were safe. When officers didn’t get a response to their knocking at one apartment, they tried the back door, which was unlocked. Officers called out and no one answered, police said. The officers went inside the apartment to see if anyone had been injured, according to police.

