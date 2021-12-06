ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Follow This 1.2-Mile Trail In Washington To A Hidden Cave, Unique Rock Formations, And Native American Artwork

By J.B. VanDyke
 5 days ago

Ever wanted to go out and experience something ancient here in the Evergreen State? We’ve got exactly the kind of adventure that you’re looking for, right in central Washington. You’re going to love this short trail that leads you somewhere seriously impressive. Come along with us today as we explore the Lake Lenore Cave Trail.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xjzbS_0dFfs3TW00
Coming in at 1.2 miles, the Lake Lenore Cave Trail is a wonderful jaunt into an area where you can truly stretch your legs, expand your lungs, and take big, deep breathes.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D0Hgd_0dFfs3TW00
There are interpretative signs on the trail, so you never lose track of the wonder all around you.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3idfGm_0dFfs3TW00
The trail is well-marked and only moderately difficult, giving you a chance to relax as you follow along with the scenery.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f5ZTP_0dFfs3TW00
The main draw of the hike is the caves, where Native American petroglyphs grace the walls.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jj5W9_0dFfs3TW00
The caves are a joy to explore, just please make sure you leave them better than you found them.

To find out more about your hike, you might want to check out its All Trails page.

Have you been to explore these incredible caves? We’d love to hear all about your experiences in the comments! We’d also love to hear about your other favorite Washington State treasures, which is why we made this nomination page for you.

