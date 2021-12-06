Follow This 1.2-Mile Trail In Washington To A Hidden Cave, Unique Rock Formations, And Native American Artwork
Ever wanted to go out and experience something ancient here in the Evergreen State? We’ve got exactly the kind of adventure that you’re looking for, right in central Washington. You’re going to love this short trail that leads you somewhere seriously impressive. Come along with us today as we explore the Lake Lenore Cave Trail.
During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.
To find out more about your hike, you might want to check out its All Trails page.
Have you been to explore these incredible caves? We'd love to hear all about your experiences in the comments!
