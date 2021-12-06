You Can Rent This Entire Island In Washington For Just $343 Per Night

Getting away from it all feels good. Going completely off the grid feels even better. When you want to fully relax and unwind with your family or a few friends, note that it’s entirely possible to rent your own private island right here in Washington.That island rental comes with a large three-bedroom house with all the comforts of home, plus a small cabin for guests who stay four nights or longer. It doesn’t get better (or more peaceful) than this.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

This little island is located in Poulsbo, Washington's little Norway.

To reach your island getaway, you'll park on a mainland vacant lot on Lake Avenue.

Once you arrive at your destination, you'll dock your raft and carry your things to your new accommodations.

Head straight to your private vacation house, which comes equipped with a set of kayaks and so much more.

The house is spacious and welcoming, perfect for a small family or a group of friends.

The house has a full kitchen, which is a very good thing considering you'll be so far from the local restaurants.

The home has three bedrooms. The master suite has a King-sized bed, while the other two have a Queen and a double.

If you book a stay of four nights or longer, you'll also have access to this small guest cabin.

This island getaway is the ultimate escape.

Ready to practice saying “I’ll be on my private island this weekend?” Check out this secluded escape here.