You Can Rent This Entire Island In Washington For Just $343 Per Night
Getting away from it all feels good. Going completely off the grid feels even better. When you want to fully relax and unwind with your family or a few friends, note that it’s entirely possible to rent your own private island right here in Washington.That island rental comes with a large three-bedroom house with all the comforts of home, plus a small cabin for guests who stay four nights or longer. It doesn’t get better (or more peaceful) than this.
During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.
Ready to practice saying “I’ll be on my private island this weekend?” Check out this secluded escape here.
