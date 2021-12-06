ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
You Can Rent This Entire Island In Washington For Just $343 Per Night

By Jessica Wick
 5 days ago

Getting away from it all feels good. Going completely off the grid feels even better. When you want to fully relax and unwind with your family or a few friends, note that it’s entirely possible to rent your own private island right here in Washington.That island rental comes with a large three-bedroom house with all the comforts of home, plus a small cabin for guests who stay four nights or longer. It doesn’t get better (or more peaceful) than this.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XdI1u_0dFfs0pL00
This little island is located in Poulsbo, Washington's little Norway.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LHZZI_0dFfs0pL00
To reach your island getaway, you'll park on a mainland vacant lot on Lake Avenue.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0thv8q_0dFfs0pL00
Once you arrive at your destination, you'll dock your raft and carry your things to your new accommodations.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ecQEq_0dFfs0pL00
Head straight to your private vacation house, which comes equipped with a set of kayaks and so much more.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hcBKX_0dFfs0pL00
The house is spacious and welcoming, perfect for a small family or a group of friends.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kjgr4_0dFfs0pL00
The house has a full kitchen, which is a very good thing considering you'll be so far from the local restaurants.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jpcGe_0dFfs0pL00
The home has three bedrooms. The master suite has a King-sized bed, while the other two have a Queen and a double.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xbdrx_0dFfs0pL00
If you book a stay of four nights or longer, you'll also have access to this small guest cabin.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i02Mc_0dFfs0pL00
This island getaway is the ultimate escape.

Ready to practice saying “I’ll be on my private island this weekend?” Check out this secluded escape here.

Community Policy