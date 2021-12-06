ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Fake shipping notifications on the rise

By Dan Trujillo
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DH0e8_0dFfruhD00

Fake shipping notifications are on the rise thanks to delayed orders caused by supply chain issues and shortages.

Chana Rosenblat's mom ran into this scam as she waited for her package to arrive.

"She went through her emails and she saw something from USPS so immediately she responded," Rosenblat said.

The alert said they attempted to deliver but no one was home. They offered to re-deliver the item for a fee.

The fee was only $3: low enough to convince her to pay it, so she put in her address and credit card number.

"And then when she submitted it came out with asking for her social security number," Rosenblat said.

Chana intervened and had her mom cancel her credit card, but she said she can see others easily falling for this scam.

"If I hadn’t stopped her she might’ve put in her social security number because she wanted that package really badly," she said.

Bill Seiglein, a cybersecurity expert, said that is a major motivator to get people to click on fake shipping notifications.

"We’re all inclined to click on links, and we all do it," he said. "This is a bad time of year for consumers because the attackers will take advantage of the fact you’re ordering so many packages to be delivered."

Spam filters help, but scammers have found ways around them.

"If the content of the body of the email is a photo, if it’s not real text, it’s gotta be a scam," Seiglein said. "They are trying to avoid software that catches words and will turn that into spam and will block it for you."

USPS will never ask you to pay a fee for re-delivery, and they'll leave a slip on the door. They wouldn't email you about a missed delivery.

To avoid falling for this scam, save any order confirmations in a separate folder in your inbox.

If you get an alert about your order, go back to your original email. Type that information on the shipper's site instead of clicking suspicious links.

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

5 tips to spot fake shopping sites and avoid being scammed

Online shopping scams are on the rise as thieves take advantage of the surge of people flocking to the internet during the holidays. They do it by creating slick-looking websites pretending to sell items on high demand. To lure you onto the sites, scammers pay for ads on Facebook, Google and other websites.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TechRadar

Most phishing scams targeting online shoppers originate in the US

An analysis of spam messages has revealed that most phishing scams targeting online shoppers originate from the US (44%) in the lead up to the holiday season. The figure is based on an analysis of global spam telemetry data collected by Bitdefender between November 1 and November 11, 2021 in anticipation of the approaching holiday shopping season.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Wrcbtv.com

WHAT THE TECH? Payment scams to avoid for the holidays

This is the season for online shopping and online shopping scams. The Better Business Bureau just posted its 12 scams of Christmas that frequently cost consumers. Still, online shopping is not inherently a bad thing. The internet allows consumers to window shop, research products, and compare prices. The dangerous part of online shopping is in the transactions. How do people pay for things they find online at popular retailers? Social media ads, and online classifieds such as Craigslist and Facebook Marketplace is how the bad guys get their money.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Jackson Hole Radio

Email scam reported

The Sublette County Sheriff’s office is reporting that they have received multiple reports of a new email scam. This new scam claims to be and appears to be Norton Anti-virus. They claim that your “card” has been charged anywhere between $200 and $400, and you need to call to rectify...
SUBLETTE COUNTY, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software
themountvernongrapevine.com

BBB Scam Alert: Tracking Code Trick Costs Online Shoppers

This holiday shopping season, BBB Scam Tracker has received numerous reports about shipping tricks that scammers use to steal from online shoppers. The con artists are exploiting PayPal’s polices by delivering incorrect items and using stolen tracking numbers. How the Scam Works:. People are shopping online and are finding amazing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRMS Radio

BBB Warns Of Upcoming Holiday Scams On Email And Social Media

The Better Business Bureau says that scammers are ramping up for the holiday season. In a recently released list of Top 12 Scams of Christmas, BBB officials say criminals are using emails and social media to facilitate most of the scams, but social media is where people are the most vulnerable.
PUBLIC SAFETY
bigblueunbiased.com

Deadline for 4th $1,400 Stimulus Check Payment Approaches Nearby

President Joe Biden had signed $1.9 trillion in new coronavirus relief into the law on Thursday and it means $1,400 stimulus checks could be start to reach the Americans in the coming few days. Payments should go to around 159 million households. “People can expect to start by seeing direct...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PennLive.com

When will Social Security send out the cost-of-living increase?

Social Security beneficiaries are set to receive a 5.9% cost-of-living adjustment increase in 2022. And now, the Social Security Administration has released a schedule of when the increased payments will arrive. According to GoBankingRates.com, if your birthday is on the 1st through the 10th of the month, your benefits will...
BUSINESS
MoneyBru®

Your Phone Bill Upgrade is a Total Rip Off

*Please note this is not financial advice and we are not professional investment advisers we take no liability for the decisions you make. Please do your own research and planning with a tax adviser or licensed professional.
Republic Monitor

$1,100 Stimulus Checks To Be Sent Out Within 2 Weeks, Will You Receive One?

Before the end of the year, some Americans will get another wave of stimulus checks valued at up to $1,100. In a recently published article in The U.S. Sun, the stimulus checks are part of the Golden State Stimulus II program administered by the state. The most recent round of checks was mailed to 803,000 people. When you get your check it is determined on the method of refund you choose for your 2020 tax return.
INCOME TAX
Best Life

Walmart Is Barring Shoppers From Doing This, Starting Dec. 15

If there's one thing Walmart is known for, it's the deals: Shoppers come back again and again for a wide variety of products at low prices. But the retailer isn't always able to cater to all customers, which has earned it some pushback from regulars. Recently, many Walmart shoppers were upset to find out that the retailer would no longer be using its normal layaway program, right ahead of the pricey holiday season. And now, another major decision could affect millions of individuals who are counting on the policies currently in place. Read on to find out what you will no longer be able to do at Walmart next month.
HEALTH INSURANCE
Lawrence Post

“Just bought 500 more cards. 60×500 is $30k. I’m gonna be rich”, Man sold more than 600 fake COVID-19 vaccination cards after he advertised them on his social media accounts

The 23-year-old man is now accused of selling more than 600 fake COVID-19 vaccine cards. The man reportedly advertised the fake vaccination cards on Facebook for $75 each. He reportedly purchased the cards through a foreign online marketplace in June and then started advertising them on his social media accounts. The 23-year-old man was formally charged on Friday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
bleepingcomputer.com

Convincing Microsoft phishing uses fake Office 365 spam alerts

A persuasive and ongoing series of phishing attacks are using fake Office 365 notifications asking the recipients to review blocked spam messages, with the end goal of stealing their Microsoft credentials. What makes these phishing emails especially convincing is the use of quarantine[at]messaging.microsoft.com to send them to potential targets and...
MICROSOFT
Vice

The Virtual Phone Farms Scammers Use to Set Up Fake Accounts

Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. When a scammer wants to set up an account on Amazon, Discord, or a spread of other online services, sometimes a thing that stands in their way is SMS verification. The site will require them to enter a phone number to receive a text message which they’ll then need to input back into the site. Sites often do this to prevent people from making fraudulent accounts in bulk.
CELL PHONES
WKRC

These families will get a one-time payment from the IRS in December

BALTIMORE (WBFF/WKRC) - One of the most popular features of the American Rescue Plan was the stimulus money it sent directly to the American people. The bill, signed into law by President Joe Biden back in March, delivered $1,400 payments to most Americans. It also expanded the federal Child Tax Credit program and delivered the first half of the expanded credit to families in the form of monthly payments.
BALTIMORE, OH
WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy