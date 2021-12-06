ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Park-River Forest High School Rescinds Ban On Sports, Extracurriculars

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
OAK PARK, Ill. (CBS) — Oak Park-River Forest High School has decided to reverse its decision to put a stop to sports and extracurricular activities.

The reversal followed outrage from students and parents .

Health and school leaders have called the high school a hot spot for spreading COVID-19. But on Monday, school officials said students have complied with mitigation efforts such that sports and extracurriculars could resume.

“I am pleased to let you know that today students did an excellent job complying with the new mitigations that we were required to implement. As a result, all athletics, activities, clubs, and performances will resume as usual tomorrow, Tuesday, Dec. 7,” Supt. Dr. Greg Johnson said in a letter to school families. “This includes all scheduled performances of our Prisms of Winter concert.”

New COVID-19 mitigation measures now in place include a requirement for everyone in the school building to wear KN95 of surgical masks, and as many students as possible submitting to a second round of saliva testing on Thursday.

On Saturday evening, about a hundred parents and students showed up to a heated rally about the earlier move to cancel sports and extracurriculars. They demanded the temporary ban on activities be lifted after what they call an out-of-the-blue announcement Friday night.

The ban was to last until the end of winter break, meaning students would not have been able practice or play until next year. Students were disappointed, angered, and worried about mental health and scholarship opportunities.

Everyone is demanding to see data because they say what has been told to them is not enough.

The Oak Park Health Department said COVID transmission rates in the school are spiking, pointing to 17 new cases in the past week, with potential close contacts and congregating as a source. They are calling it an outbreak.

“The rate is four times higher in Oak Park and River Forest High School than it is the community as a whole,” said Dr. Theresa Chapple-McGruder with the Oak Park Health Department. “We’re trying to figure out what the best way to mitigate this ways.

On Sunday, the school said it was considering reinstating sports and activities if students agree to wear masks.

