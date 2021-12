The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has lifted the curtain on its lists of movies eligible for the 94th Academy Awards in the Animated Feature Film, Documentary Feature and International Feature Film categories. The Academy lists 26 pics are eligible in the Animated Feature category and 138 for Documentary Feature. Also, 93 countries have submitted films that are eligible for consideration for International Feature Film, with Somalia being the lone first-time entrant this year. See the full lists here. Shortlists for the International and Documentary categories will be revealed on December 21. Some of the films have not yet had their...

