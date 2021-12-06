ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonic Fast-Food Restaurant to Open First Queens Location in LIC Wednesday

 1 day ago
The fast-food chain Sonic will open Wednesday at 37-02 Queens Blvd., pictured on the right (Photo: Google Maps)

A popular national fast-food chain is set to open its first restaurant in Queens this week.

Sonic—an Oklahoma-based company known for its burgers, chili cheese tots and toaster sandwiches— will open a location at 37-02 Queens Blvd. on the border of Sunnyside and Long Island City. The company has taken ground-floor space inside a five-story office/commercial building.

The restaurant will be the company’s second in New York City, with the other being in Staten Island. Sonic has more than 3,500 restaurants across the U.S. and has been in operation since 1953.

The new store will be operated by franchisees Raymond and Marion Eng. The pair operate more than a dozen fast-food restaurants across New York City, according to a spokesperson for Sonic.

The new restaurant will offer the company’s typical array of fast-food fare, including onion rings, corn dogs, French fries, chili dogs, burritos and wraps.

The new restaurant will offer Sonic’s typical array of fast-food fare (Sonic Facebook page)

The store will also serve a range of sodas, milkshakes and ice-cream sundaes. Customers will also be able to place orders ahead of time online or through an app.

David Fowler, director of operations at Sonic, said that customers will be able to grab a meal on the go or take their time and relax with their food inside the new location.

“We look forward to welcoming guests and serving up SONIC’s latest flavors,” Fowler said.

There will be a number of dining booths inside the location along with several sets of tables and chairs.

The restaurant will employ around 80 workers consisting of both full-time and part-time staff.

Opening hours will be from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Sundays.

The new Sonic fast-food location at 37-02 Queens Blvd. will open Wednesday (Facebook)
The new Sonic fast-food location at 37-02 Queens Blvd. will open Wednesday (Provided by BCW PR agency)
The new Sonic fast-food location at 37-02 Queens Blvd. will open Wednesday (Provided by BCW PR agency)

Comments / 3

 

Queens Post

Local Arts Non-Profit Purchases Two Buildings in Long Island City

The operators of a Queens-based arts non-profit have purchased two premises in Long Island City. Flux Factory, a group that works with emerging artists from across the city, announced Friday that it has bought its 39-31 29th St. headquarters, which is located in the Dutch Kills section of Long Island City. The organization currently operates out of the two-story space that it has been leasing since 2009.
QUEENS, NY
Queens Post

Local Groups Deliver 1,000 Thanksgiving Turkeys to 1,000 Families in Queens

A number of local non-profits and community groups came together in Astoria last week to distribute Thanksgiving turkeys to hundreds of families in need across Queens. A large truck stocked with 1,000 turkeys rolled up outside the Variety Boys and Girls Club of Queens (VBGCQ) Thursday morning. Around 35 volunteers were at the 21-12 30th Rd. location to unload its contents.
QUEENS, NY
