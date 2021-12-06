Study: Cataract surgery linked to decreased risk of dementia

People who follow a more inflammatory diet are at greater risk for developing dementia, according to a new study published in the journal Neurology. Inflammation is a biological process in the body that occurs in response to damaged cells, in an attempt to heal the damage. Infection and injury are two classic causes of inflammation. While inflammation isn’t inherently bad, chronic inflammation can be harmful — leading to damaged cells and tissues as your body tries to fight off a perceived threat. While the causes of chronic inflammation can be complex, it is widely known that certain foods can contribute to excessive inflammation, while other foods can help keep inflammation under control. A person’s diet can be evaluated for its inflammatory potential, and one widely used measure of this — known as the diet inflammatory index (DII) — uses 45 different dietary parameters to create an overall score.

