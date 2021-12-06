ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Study: Cataract surgery linked to decreased risk of dementia

By David Hutton
ophthalmologytimes.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers have now found that subjects who underwent cataract surgery had nearly 30% lower risk of developing dementia from any cause compared with those who did not. A team of researchers has found evidence that cataract surgery is linked with a lower risk of developing dementia. The Adult Changes...

