New Jersey synagogue discovers sticker with swastika and 'We are everywhere' message during Hanukkah

A New Jersey synagogue discovered an anti-Semitic sticker during Hanukkah.

A police report said the sticker, which was found posted to a sign in the parking lot of the Adath Emanu-El synagogue in Mt. Laurel, New Jersey , was accompanied by a picture of a swastika with the words "We are everywhere," according to the Courier Post .

Officers from the Mount Laurel Police Department were dispatched to the synagogue on Sunday after the discovery of the sticker. According to officials, the sticker is believed to have been on the parking sign for "some time."

"We are saddened by the message of hate placed at the synagogue to intimidate our Jewish community," the police department wrote in a Facebook post Sunday evening.

"Our community denounces this act," the post from the MLPD said. "Finding this symbol of hate is especially troubling during the holiday season when we are meant to reflect on what is good in the world and in our lives."

Elected officials, including Mount Laurel Mayor Stephen Steglik and Democratic New Jersey Rep. Andy Kim , issued statements condemning anti-Semitism.

"A sixth grader just found this disgusting hate at a synagogue in my community," Kim wrote in a tweet Sunday evening. "We must all stand united against threats to Adath Emanu-el and all communities. As we reached the end of Hanukkah , I ask that you join me to show that love and unity are everywhere, not hate."



Steglik tweeted that "anti-semitism will never stand nor be tolerated."

"Let me be explicitly clear to our friends of the Jewish faith in Mount Laurel and surrounding communities," Steglik wrote. "This is despicable and does not reflect who we are as a community."

The Washington Examiner reached out to Adath Emanu-El synagogue and the MLPD for comment.

