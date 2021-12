CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois state Rep. Jonathan Carroll (D-Northbrook) has decided to withdraw proposed legislation under which those willfully unvaccinated against COVID-19 would have had to pay for their health care expenses out of their own pockets if they’d ended up hospitalized. “Due to the unintended divisive nature of HB4259, I’ve decided not to pursue this legislation. Based on feedback and further reflection, we need to heal as a country and work together on common-sense solutions to put the pandemic behind us,” Carroll said in a statement on Twitter. My Statement on HB4259 pic.twitter.com/nEbyHeXFM0 — Jonathan Carroll (@repjcarroll) December 9, 2021 Carroll also denounced...

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO