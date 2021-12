Inflammatory eye conditions are a rare occurrence in patients on brolucizumab, but the risk is still there. Photo: Novartis. Click image to enlarge. The safety profile of brolucizumab (Beovu) has been a topic of much discussion since soon after its initial FDA approval in 2019 for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD). Postmarketing reports of adverse events such as retinal vasculitis (RV) and retinal occlusive vasculitis (RO) triggered an investigation by Novartis and an external safety committee, which concluded that patients receiving brolucizumab injections may be at increased risk for RV and/or RO, usually accompanied by intraocular inflammation (IOI). A research team decided to further examine these findings by looking at two large databases of patients who received brolucizumab injections, which revealed the incidence rate of IOI and/or RO to be about 2.4%.

