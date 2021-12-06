18 Area Athletes, Coaches Named AP 8-Player All-State

BATTLE CREEK — McBain’s run in the postseason came to an end in the Div. 3 state semifinals in a 3-set loss to Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central on Friday. The Ramblers made their first appearance in the state semis since 2009 and battled with the two-time reigning champion for all three sets, losing each by just two points in each set. And the numbers prove just how close it was.

BATTLE CREEK, MI ・ 18 DAYS AGO