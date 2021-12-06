18 Area Athletes, Coaches Named AP 8-Player All-State
The Michigan Associated Press has released its 2021 8-player high school football all-state teams.
Eighteen area athletes and coaches earned all-state honors.
Player of the Year
Luke Gorzinski, Powers North Central.
Quarterbacks
Luke Gorzinski, Powers North Central
Mason VanSickle, Au Gres-Sims
Running Backs
Wyatt Wesley, Morrice
Shawn Bramer, Suttons Bay
Receivers
Justin Wickey, Colon
Elliott Addleman, Adrian Lenawee Christian
Linemen
Coby Kegerreis, Adrian Lenawee Christian
Wyatt Raab, Powers North Central
Lane Nehring, Powers North Central
Tucker Lafler, Colon
Linebackers
Collin Davis, Adrian Lenawee Christian
Kaleb Johnson, Colon
Defensive Backs
Hugh Periard, Suttons Bay
Sam Mayer, Inland Lakes
Athletes
Mason Salisbury, Marion
Simon Vinson, Colon
Nicolas Johnson, Britton-Deerfield
Specialist
Cordell Jones-McNally, Marcellus
Coach of the Year
Brian Sanchez, Au Gres-Sims
Second Team
Quarterbacks
Reid Haskins, Bridgman; Ashur Bryja, Adrian Lenawee Christian.
Running Backs
Nathan Robar, Peck; Sam McKissack, Crystal Falls Forest Park; Evan Saunders, Au Gres-Sims; Jayce Warren, Bridgman.
Linemen
Cameron Alberts, Suttons Bay; Anthony Paull, Rogers City; Alex Larner, Morrice; Noah Koth, Kinde North Huron.
Linebackers
Johnny Nutkins, Newberry; Connor Alcock, Britton-Deerfield.
Defensive Backs
Clay Ayers, Adrian Lenawee Christian; Gabe Ruggles, Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart
Athletes
Alton Davis, Genesee; Will Case, Kinde North Huron
Punter
Brendan VanSumeren, Bay City All Saints
Kicker
Raul Fuentes-Garriga, Colon
Honorable Mention
Quarterback
Jaden Borseth, Ontonagon
Running Backs
Evan Lukeman, Mendon; Josh Sullivan, Pickford; Keagan Bender, Au Gres-Sims.
Receivers
Johnny Schuman, Lawrence; Gavin Walker, Lincoln Alcona; Eric Edwards Newberry; Mehki Wingfield, Concord.
Linemen
Josiah Howell, Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart; Kirby Koskela, Lake Linden-Hubbell; Timmy Bendick, Crystal Falls Forest Park; George Edington, Pickford; Lleyton Krumlauf, Suttons Bay.
Linebackers
Dallas Long, Mio; James Milkey, Lake Linden-Hubbell; Cameron Raftery, Merrill; Cody Newell, North Adams Jerome.
Defensive Backs
Cody Dabb, Ironwood; Tyler Carpenter, Concord.
Athletes
Ethan Bowerman, Deckerville; J.R. Hildebrand, Martin; E.J. Suggitt, Rudyard.
Punter
Ethan Landon, Pellston.
Kicker
Jacob Nolan, Rudyard.
Coaches
Bill Wilharms, Adrian Lenawee Christian; Leo Gorzinski, Powers North Central; Chad Knoblock, Kinde North Huron; Garrick Opie, Suttons Bay.
Voting panel: Paul Adams, Huron County View; James Cook, Traverse City Record-Eagle; Doug Donnelly, Monroe Evening News; Jason Juno, Ironwood Daily Globe; Patrick Nothaft, Kalamazoo Gazette; Rob Roos, Soo Evening News; Lee Thompson, Bay City Times; Marc Vieau, Cadillac Evening News; Brandon Watson, Sturgis Journal.
