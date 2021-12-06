ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
18 Area Athletes, Coaches Named AP 8-Player All-State

By Joe Buczek
 1 day ago
The Michigan Associated Press has released its 2021 8-player high school football all-state teams.

Eighteen area athletes and coaches earned all-state honors.

Player of the Year

Luke Gorzinski, Powers North Central.

Quarterbacks

Luke Gorzinski, Powers North Central

Mason VanSickle, Au Gres-Sims

Running Backs

Wyatt Wesley, Morrice

Shawn Bramer, Suttons Bay

Receivers

Justin Wickey, Colon

Elliott Addleman, Adrian Lenawee Christian

Linemen

Coby Kegerreis, Adrian Lenawee Christian

Wyatt Raab, Powers North Central

Lane Nehring, Powers North Central

Tucker Lafler, Colon

Linebackers

Collin Davis, Adrian Lenawee Christian

Kaleb Johnson, Colon

Defensive Backs

Hugh Periard, Suttons Bay

Sam Mayer, Inland Lakes

Athletes

Mason Salisbury, Marion

Simon Vinson, Colon

Nicolas Johnson, Britton-Deerfield

Specialist

Cordell Jones-McNally, Marcellus

Coach of the Year

Brian Sanchez, Au Gres-Sims

Second Team

Quarterbacks

Reid Haskins, Bridgman; Ashur Bryja, Adrian Lenawee Christian.

Running Backs

Nathan Robar, Peck; Sam McKissack, Crystal Falls Forest Park; Evan Saunders, Au Gres-Sims; Jayce Warren, Bridgman.

Linemen

Cameron Alberts, Suttons Bay; Anthony Paull, Rogers City; Alex Larner, Morrice; Noah Koth, Kinde North Huron.

Linebackers

Johnny Nutkins, Newberry; Connor Alcock, Britton-Deerfield.

Defensive Backs

Clay Ayers, Adrian Lenawee Christian; Gabe Ruggles, Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart

Athletes

Alton Davis, Genesee; Will Case, Kinde North Huron

Punter

Brendan VanSumeren, Bay City All Saints

Kicker

Raul Fuentes-Garriga, Colon

Honorable Mention

Quarterback

Jaden Borseth, Ontonagon

Running Backs

Evan Lukeman, Mendon; Josh Sullivan, Pickford; Keagan Bender, Au Gres-Sims.

Receivers

Johnny Schuman, Lawrence; Gavin Walker, Lincoln Alcona; Eric Edwards Newberry; Mehki Wingfield, Concord.

Linemen

Josiah Howell, Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart; Kirby Koskela, Lake Linden-Hubbell; Timmy Bendick, Crystal Falls Forest Park; George Edington, Pickford; Lleyton Krumlauf, Suttons Bay.

Linebackers

Dallas Long, Mio; James Milkey, Lake Linden-Hubbell; Cameron Raftery, Merrill; Cody Newell, North Adams Jerome.

Defensive Backs

Cody Dabb, Ironwood; Tyler Carpenter, Concord.

Athletes

Ethan Bowerman, Deckerville; J.R. Hildebrand, Martin; E.J. Suggitt, Rudyard.

Punter

Ethan Landon, Pellston.

Kicker

Jacob Nolan, Rudyard.

Coaches

Bill Wilharms, Adrian Lenawee Christian; Leo Gorzinski, Powers North Central; Chad Knoblock, Kinde North Huron; Garrick Opie, Suttons Bay.

Voting panel: Paul Adams, Huron County View; James Cook, Traverse City Record-Eagle; Doug Donnelly, Monroe Evening News; Jason Juno, Ironwood Daily Globe; Patrick Nothaft, Kalamazoo Gazette; Rob Roos, Soo Evening News; Lee Thompson, Bay City Times; Marc Vieau, Cadillac Evening News; Brandon Watson, Sturgis Journal.

