Shaun Murphy narrowly avoids upset against Ng On Yee at Scottish Open

By NewsChain Sport
 1 day ago
Shaun Murphy narrowly avoided another upset as he edged past three-time women’s world champion Ng On Yee in the opening round of the Scottish Open in Llandudno.

Murphy trailed 3-1 in their best-of-seven encounter and looked set to become the first member of the men’s top 10 to lose to a female opponent in a ranking event.

His struggle came 10 days after he was dumped out of the UK Championship by Si Jiahui – prompting his hotly-contested claim that amateurs should not be allowed to compete in professional tournaments.

On Yee, handed a two-year tour card alongside Reanne Evans earlier this year, had opened with a break of 61, and a 60 clearance to black in the third frame took her to the brink of a famous win.

Ng On Yee was one frame away from a famous win (Zac Goodwin/PA) (PA Wire)

But after clawing back level, Murphy summoned a century in the decider.

Earlier Ronnie O’Sullivan shrugged off a slow start to ease into the next round.

O’Sullivan looked on the verge of falling 3-2 behind against fellow veteran Dominic Dale before he clicked into gear with breaks of 77 and 132 to secure a 4-2 win.

O’Sullivan, who celebrated his 46th birthday on Sunday, told Eurosport: “It’s like a nine to five job now – you turn up, you try to win your first match to get your expenses paid, and you’re happy.”

The Chinese success continued as Masters champion Yan Bingtao beat Zak Surety 4-0 while Pang Junxu also whitewashed former world finalist Barry Hawkins.

World number one Mark Selby fired two centuries and three more breaks over 50 as he eased to a 4-1 win over Sean Maddocks, while Judd Trump whitewashed Robert Milkins.

BBC

Scottish Open: Christopher and Matthew Grimley win doubles at home event

Scottish twins Christopher and Matthew Grimley won the men's doubles title at the Scottish Open. The brothers, 21, beat Malaysia's Junaidi Arif and Muhammad Haikal 22-20, 21-16 at Glasgow's Emirates Arena. Jessica Pugh and English compatriot Callum Hemming beat India's Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto 21-15, 21-17 in the mixed...
SPORTS
BBC

Scottish Open: New single-frame points record for Jimmy Robertson

Jimmy Robertson set a new points record for a single frame during his 4-1 win over Lee Walker at the Scottish Open. The Englishman sealed victory by winning the fifth frame 178-6, making a clearance of 133 after Wales' Walker had given up 44 points in fouls. The previous record...
SPORTS
