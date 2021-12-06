ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Chicago Bulls vs. Denver Nuggets: Betting odds and prediction

By Andrew Miller
 1 day ago

As the Chicago Bulls are looking for their third straight win as they return home to the friendly confines of the United Center on the night of Dec. 6, second-year head coach Billy Donovan will have some hurdles his squad is facing. Donovan and the Bulls are set to battle the...

This Knicks-Pacers Trade Lands Kemba Walker In Indiana

The New York Knicks made headlines for their decision to remove former NBA All-Star Kemba Walker not only from their starting lineup, but from their rotation altogether. There is a lot of thought that Walker will end up being moved ahead of the NBA trade deadline. The respect level the Knicks hold for Walker is a factor in him.
Watch: Giannis Antetokounmpo wins heart courtesy to another epic interaction with a young fan after Bucks vs Nuggets matchup

The reigning NBA Finals MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo has always been a player who has always accepted his critics with a smile and deservingly is a part of zero-haters group. Be it with his most recent Oreo discovery or his All-Star game on court-commentary, the Greek Freak has always ended up winning hearts after his heart-warming and hilarious gestures. However, he ended up making a young fan feel immensely special after the Bucks vs Nuggets game as well.
Orlando Magic vs. Denver Nuggets (Dec. 1, 2021): 3 Things To Watch, Odds and Prediction

The Orlando Magic return home and get Cole Anthony back from injury as Aaron Gordon brings the Denver Nuggets to town. Orlando Magic (4-18) vs. Denver Nuggets (10-10) 2022 Season Series: Tonight in Orlando; Feb. 14 in Denver. PaceOff. Rtg.Def. Rtg.eFG%O.Reb.%TO%FTR. Denver96.2107.6108.153.025.814.219.3. Orlando99.1100.6111.448.227.215.321.6. OMD Prediction. Right now the Denver Nuggets,...
Chicago Bulls vs Brooklyn Nets 12/4/21: Starting Lineups, Matchup Preview, Betting Odds, Live Stream

Chicago Bulls vs. Brooklyn Nets Matchup Preview (12/4/21) The Brooklyn Nets will be hosting the Chicago Bulls in a matchup between the two best Eastern Conference teams. Brooklyn will still be without Kyrie Irving and Joe Harris, who will be recovering from an ankle injury. The Nets have won five of their past six, with their only loss coming against the Phoenix Suns, who have already set a franchise record for most wins in a row. One aspect of the Nets that I have been a fan of in the second half of November is their ability to take care of business against teams that aren’t as good. There are a lot of NBA teams who are really inconsistent and can drop games against much less talented squads. If they keep that up, they should cruise to a No. 1 or 2 seed in the Eastern Conference by the end of the season. Chicago is another team with high hopes for the season. So far, the complete roster restructures in the off-season were a massive win for the Bulls. DeMar DeRozan, Lonzo Ball, and Alex Caruso are major contributors who have a clear-cut role in a confident offense. In the fourth quarter, this game will likely be a nail-biter, going down to the wire.
Bulls vs. Nuggets: 8 prop bets for Monday's game

The Chicago Bulls return home from a successful road trip to New York on Monday night to host Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. The Bulls are riding a three-game winning streak, while the Nuggets have lost seven of their last nine games, including a l114-108 loss to the Bulls in Denver.
Bulls Rumors: Thaddeus Young was told he was coming back this season

Some of the latest Bulls rumors mostly concerned moves that the team made last offseason, and what could’ve happened in hindsight. Playing off that theme, there was a new storyline that emerged this week concerning the former Bulls veteran forward Thaddeus Young, who was dealt to the San Antonio Spurs during the summer.
