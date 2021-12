Press Release – Leading Classification Society ClassNK has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on cybersecurity with the Panama Maritime Authority (PMA). Panama, the world’s largest flag state, is making various efforts to improve the safety of its own vessels. On 17 November, PMA announced the establishment of a “Cyber Incident Voluntary Reporting Scheme” to better understand the cyber threats that vessels are actually exposed to and to seek more pragmatic and effective measures to control the cyber risks. The scheme encourages all Panama-flagged vessels to report detected cyber incidents to PMA.

