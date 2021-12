Christmas is coming to one of Hartford City’s best kept secrets. On December 4, Slusser Family Farms Market and Deli will host “Christmas at the Market.” Due to the construction on South Walnut Street, many have yet to discover the store at 801 South Walnut Street in Hartford City which was opened in May by Doug and Becca Slusser. This event gives people an excellent chance to check out what they have to offer. The shop will be open during regular hours of 7:00 AM until 5:00 PM but several special Christmas themed activities will go on throughout the day.

HARTFORD CITY, IN ・ 7 DAYS AGO