Calling all antiquarians! The date of December 10, 2021 is Official Lost and Found Day! Have you ever lost something and then found it again? First observed in 2012, Official Lost and Found Day is a day to remind people to not give up looking for lost items. Speaking of lost items, South Carolina has its fair share of historically significant artifacts once believed to be lost to the sands of time. These unearthed artifacts have helped reveal more about South Carolina’s story. This week’s edition of Walter Edgar’s SC Quiz will test your knowledge on some of the Palmetto State’s most significant archaeological finds.

SCIENCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO