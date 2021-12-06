Isaac Cruz surprised that Gervonta Davis was 'passive, almost afraid'

Sean Michael Ham / TGB Promotions

LOS ANGELES — Gervonta Davis was asked again at the post-fight news conference about a possible rematch with Isaac Cruz, who pushed Davis to his limits before losing a close decision Sunday night at Staples Center.

The first time he was asked he said, “Hell no.” The second time he seemed open to the idea … until he reversed course.

“If the fans want it …,” he said and then seemed to back off.

Cruz, speaking through a translator, said he’s baffled by Davis’ stance after the highly competitive bout, in which Cruz pressured Davis from beginning to end.

“I can’t explain it,” said Cruz, who thought he deserved to have his hand raised. “It’s crazy. How did I go from someone he didn’t know at 135 pounds to someone he wants to avoid at all costs for a rematch. It’s absolutely astounding.”

Then he and his promoter offered a reason that Davis might not be interesting in meeting the Mexican a second time.

Cruz was asked whether anything about Davis surprised him.

“That was our best achievement,” he responded. “The surprise was that I had never seen a Gervonta who was so passive, almost afraid, really. We were able to take him out of his comfort zone. So I’m proud we were able to do just that.”

Said Sean Gibbons, speaking for MP Promotions: “I think [Davis is] the smartest guy in the room. He realized who Isaac Cruz was. He tried to intimidate him on numerous occasions, tried to intimidate him at the weigh-in. And all Isaac Cruz did was fighter harder and almost run him out of the ring.”

He added, taking a shot at Davis’ defensive posture at times: “It should be Gervonta Rigondeaux but we’ll go with Davis for now.”

Cruz also said he believes he hurt Davis, saying, “Of course. You know how I know I hurt him? He was trying to grab me when he was hurt. It was evident.

And, finally, Cruz also dismissed the fact that Davis claims to have injured his hand in the sixth round.

“It seems like their excuses are plenty right now,” he said. “I fought with bruised knuckles also but I didn’t make any excuses. I fought the way I fought, he fought the way he fought.

“There shouldn’t be any excuses. The fight was the way it was.”

What’s next for Cruz?

Cruz said he’ll fight anyone. Gibbons said the goal is to get another title shot as soon as possible.

“Basically, he’s still ranked across the board in the Top 10,” he said. “So anybody that we can work our way back up to fighting for a world title. We’ll speak with Al Haymon and PBC and see what’s next.”