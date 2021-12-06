ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Devin Nunes To Resign California Congressional Seat, Become CEO Of Donald Trump’s Social Media Company

By Ted Johnson
Deadline
Deadline
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TMiwD_0dFfpJPG00

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) will resign his congressional seat at the end of the year to become CEO of Donald Trump ’s social media and technology company.

Nunes, a staunch defender of the former president and critic of Twitter and traditional media, will be CEO of Trump Media and Technology Group, which is launching the Truth Social platform.

“The time has come to reopen the Internet and allow for the free flow of ideas and expression without censorship,” Nunes said in a statement. “The United States of America made the dream of the Internet a reality and it will be an American company that restores the dream. I’m humbled and honored President Trump has asked me to lead the mission and the world class team that will deliver on this promise.”

Trump’s social media startup would be financed via a merger with a special purpose acquisition corporation, or SPAC, called Digital World Acquisition Corp. But that company revealed in a filing on Monday that the Securities and Exchange Commission has launched an inquiry into its transaction with Trump Media and Technology Group. DWAC said that the investigation “does not mean that the SEC has concluded that anyone violated the law or that the SEC has a negative opinion of DWAC or any person, event, or security.”

Like Trump, Nunes has been particularly litigious when it comes to suing media outlets over their coverage of him. A lawsuit against CNN was tossed out by a judge earlier this year. Nunes also sued Esquire and reporter Ryan Lizza over a story he wrote about his family daily farm. Although much of that lawsuit has been dismissed, an appeals court recently left open the question of whether Nunes still had a claim against Lizza for a subsequent tweet that linked to the article.

In a statement, the former president said that Nunes “understands that we must stop the liberal media and Big Tech from destroying the freedoms that make America great.”

Nunes, the top ranking Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, has defended Trump amid Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation and later during the 2019 impeachment proceedings over the then-president’s phone call with the president of Ukraine. Trump awarded Nunes the Presidential Medal of Freedom in January, just before his White House term ended.

In a letter to constituents announcing his resignation, Nunes wrote that he had been presented with a “new opportunity to fight for the most important issues I believe in.” But he did not elaborate, and the announcement of his new role at Trump’s company was announced soon after.

Nunes faced running in a potentially bluer district next year because of redistricting. He has been a House member since 2003.

More to come.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

SEC Investigating Donald Trump’s Social Media SPAC Deal

The SEC is probing Digital World Acquisition Corp. — the publicly traded special purpose vehicle that plans to merge with former president Donald Trump’s social media startup. DWAC revealed in a filing today that it has received a request for documents relating to “meetings of DWAC’s Board of Directors, policies and procedures relating to trading, the identification of banking, telephone, and email addresses, the identities of certain investors, and certain documents and communications between DWAC and TMTG” – or Trump Media & Technology Group, chaired by Trump. It said the investigation “does not mean that the SEC has concluded that anyone violated...
POTUS
Deadline

‘Tyler Perry’s Zatima’: Zac & Fatima-Centered ‘Sistas’ Spinoff Starring Devale Ellis & Crystal Renee Hayslett Gets BET+ Series Order

BET is expanding its Tyler Perry originals slate with the greenlight of Zatima, a spinoff series of Sistas, on BET+. The 10-episode hour-long series comes from Tyler Perry Studios and will see Devale Ellis and Crystal Renee Hayslett reprise their roles as Zac and Fatima, respectively. Zatima will follow the two Sistas characters as they navigate the ups and downs of their relationship. The upcoming series marks the second spinoff from a Perry linear BET series to get a green light by BET+ following The Oval‘s offshoot Ruthless. Perry will executive produce, direct and write the series, which started production at...
TV SERIES
Deadline

James Rosen Joins Newsmax As Chief White House Correspondent; Emerald Robinson’s Contract Won’t Be Renewed

James Rosen, who has been a correspondent at Fox News and Sinclair Broadcast Group, is joining Newsmax as chief White House correspondent. The network also said in a statement to the Washington Post that it is not renewing the contract of Emerald Robinson, who was taken off the air in November after posting a tweet of a baseless conspiracy theory over vaccines. Robinson had tweeted, “Dear Christians: the vaccines contain a bioluminescent marker called LUCIFERASE so that you can be tracked. Read the last book of the New Testament to see how this ends.” She also later permanently suspended from Twitter...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devin Nunes
Person
Ryan Lizza
Person
Robert Mueller
Person
Donald Trump
AOL Corp

Opinion: People are laughing at Trump’s new company

That was the worn-down venue in Philadelphia where Donald Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, launched the doomed effort to block Joe Biden’s win in the 2020 presidential election. The Giuliani group meant to book the Four Seasons hotel, but somebody goofed and Giuliani ended up spouting his familiar election lies in front of an industrial garage door plastered with Trump signs. The Trump effort to overturn the election never got any more professional than that.
POTUS
The Week

Devin Nunes simply realized what Republicans actually care about

California Rep. Devin Nunes' decision not to run for re-election to head former President Donald Trump's new social media venture is the perfect summation of the state of the Republican Party. This would only make sense in a climate where a Twitter and talk show provocateur like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) — who has been stripped of all her committee assignments — is better known than every ranking Republican with the possible exception of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).
U.S. POLITICS
FiveThirtyEight

Why Devin Nunes Is Resigning From Congress

On Monday, Republican Rep. Devin Nunes announced he would resign from Congress at the end of the year in order to become the chief executive officer of former President Donald Trump’s new media company. The move is puzzling on the surface, given that the 2022 midterms are shaping up to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

How Devin Nunes’s new media job for Trump explains the GOP grift machine

If you want an emblematic story about the Republican Party in 2021, consider the case of Rep. Devin Nunes of California. Once considered a moderate, he transformed himself into the Trumpiest of Donald Trump’s defenders, even aping Trump’s habit of filing frivolous lawsuits (in his case, against a parody Twitter account of a cow). With Republicans poised to win the House, Nunes was in line to become the chair of the Ways and Means Committee, which writes the nation’s tax laws.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liberal Media#Ceo#Social Media Company#The Truth Social#American#Spac#Dwac#Sec#Cnn#Big Tech
Sacramento Bee

Devin Nunes chose Donald Trump over voters. It’s an early Christmas gift for Fresno, Valley

In a surprising goodbye, Devin Nunes finally admitted to the rest of the world something that has been long obvious to those of us who live in his district. We’re neither Nunes’ primary focus nor concern. Haven’t been for years. And right now, the 10-term congressman has more pressing matters on his mind than those that come with his elected duties and responsibilities of representing our interests in Washington, D.C.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Guardian

First Thing: Devin Nunes to quit Congress for Trump media job

Devin Nunes, the California congressman and close ally of Donald Trump, has announced he will be leaving the US House of Representatives next month to join Trump’s new social media venture. The Republican, who represents a rural California district, wrote a letter to constituents on Monday, saying wanted to pursue...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
Indy100

Devin Nunes mocked by a parody cow he tried to sue as he quits Congress to run Trump’s app

Congressman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), who was a former dairy farmer, has quit his job to become former President Donald Trump’s tech start CEO of Trump Media & Technology Group.“The time has come to reopen the internet and allow for the free flow of ideas and expression without censorship,” Nunes said in a statement announcing his new position.But his career change was quickly mocked on the internet, most notably through parody accounts he once tried to sue: Devin Nunes’ Cow and Devin Nunes’ Mom.In 2019, the congressman, who is a staunch Trump supporter, attempted to sue the parody accounts, and sought...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Trump SPAC is masterclass in political workarounds

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Donald Trump already blurred the line between entertainment and politics. A merger between a blank-check firm and his new media venture adds finance to the mix. If the plan comes to fruition, his backers may have a new way to support the former president’s agenda – and advance the prospects of political candidates he favors – without the usual campaign finance strictures, and with the prospect of making a profit to boot.
POTUS
GV Wire

Rep. Devin Nunes Leaving Congress at Year End. Here’s Why.

Congressman Devin Nunes announced he is retiring from Congress at the end of the year. “Recently, I was presented with a new opportunity to fight for the most important issues I believe in. I’m writing to let you know I’ve decided to pursue this opportunity, and therefore I will be leaving the House of Representatives at the end of 2021,” Nunes wrote.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Devin Nunes officially working for Trump makes too much sense

Nothing has made as much sense in the last half decade of politics than Monday’s plot twist out of California. Republican Rep. Devin Nunes, once the chair of the House Intelligence Committee, is resigning his seat in Congress at the end of the month. And he already has a new gig lined up: running the day-to-day operations of former President Donald Trump’s new social media company.
POTUS
Washington Post

Devin Nunes chose Trump-branded truth as a career five years ago

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) officially joined Donald Trump’s team three days after Trump won the 2016 election. In a brief news release published on his official congressional website, Nunes announced that he had been named to serve on the executive team of Trump’s transition effort. So began a...
POTUS
Showbiz411

The Country Gets a Break: Devin Nunes Leaving Congress to Work for the Former Guy at His “Media” Company

The nation has dodged a bullet. Devin Nunes, the imbecilic Congressman from California, is leaving to work for the Former Guy at his “media” company. Nunes is a 10 term congressman who had a lot of power. He worked his way to become the head of the House Intelligence Company, a contradiction in terms since he lacked any intelligence. Then the Republicans lost the House and he was out anyway.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Deadline

Deadline

29K+
Followers
20K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy