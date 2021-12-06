ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

How universal PPE tracker could prevent another shortage

By Hannah McDonald
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JAaLN_0dFfpIWX00

A study at Vanderbilt University's School of Nursing is looking at how hospitals use their on-hand personal protective equipment. Researchers believe it could help prevent another PPE shortage.

"Automating that information can allow for the right questions to be asked about supply chain... in order to route maybe some of the supplies coming into the country or being made and get that to the right people," Kelly Aldrich said.

Kelly Aldrich, an associate professor of nursing informatics at Vanderbilt University, was tapped by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to investigate the nation's PPE supply.

At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, shortages at hospitals put health care providers and patients at risk of exposure.

"It is alarming, but what we're trying to do is find the good in the patterns of the data so they can be informed," Aldrich said about her team's research.

With graduate students and colleagues, Aldrich is studying how quickly different types of medical facilities use surgical masks, face shields and N-95 masks.

Her research actually started before the COVID-19 pandemic, putting her in a position to know what information to begin collecting from hospitals in May 2020. Over 15 weeks, 78 hospitals submitted data for the study. Some of the findings have been published .

In the future, getting the nearly 7,000 hospitals in the country to share data about their inventories would likely have to involve policymakers, however, Aldrich thinks the pros outweigh the cons.

"So that the nurses and the doctors and care teams are protected as they're caring for patients," she said.

Aldrich's team received $80,000 from the CDC to conduct their research.

Comments / 0

Related
Harvard Health

How Omicron variant could affect University protocols

Since the onset of the pandemic, SARS-CoV-2 has been a moving target. As the virus that causes COVID-19 has constantly mutated, new variants have emerged that raised concerns they may be more contagious or deadly, or less responsive to existing vaccines or treatments. The most significant of those so far was the Delta variant, which appears to be more transmissible. Yesterday, the World Health Organization said the newly discovered Omicron variant poses a high risk for infection surges.
COLLEGES
WTVF

There could be a COVID test shortage during holiday season

Before you head to a holiday gathering, it might be a good idea to take a COVID test. But tests are getting harder to find. “Right now in Michigan, we are having a large shortage, as they are across the entire nation, for the rapid test,” said Kris Tuchek. She...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WJAC TV

Staffing Shortages impacting hospitals, as they experience another surge

Harrisburg, PA — As hospitals experience another surge, two challenges are coming head-to-head in the healthcare industry: Sicker patients and a waning workforce. “We spent a lot of time talking about healthcare heroes early in the pandemic,” WellSpan Health Senior Vice President and Chief Quality Officer Dr. Michael Seim says to CBS 21 News’ Samantha York.
HARRISBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ppe#Cdc#Tracker#Vanderbilt University#School Of Nursing
CBS Baltimore

Maryland’s Universities Take Steps To Address Nursing Shortage

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Nurses are widely considered the backbone of the U.S. healthcare system, but the COVID-19 pandemic has left them burnt out, creating a mixture of understaffing and difficult work conditions. As hospitals in Maryland and throughout the country navigate the challenges presented by what doctors and nurses are calling a “burnout crisis,” healthcare professionals say it’s vital to come up with solutions to the growing need for a qualified workforce. “The pandemic really threw everything in for a loop,” said Dr. Katelyn Barley, assistant professor of nursing for Notre Dame of Maryland University. “And really, there are a lot of...
MARYLAND STATE
GoDanRiver.com

Sewage system samples could aid in preventing another pandemic wave in Virginia

Before another potential COVID-19 wave strikes the commonwealth this winter, the Virginia Department of Health may be able to hoist warnings from a less-than-traditional detection method: wastewater. Sewage system samples can be a barometer of sorts to gauge COVID-19 infection in a community, even before people start feeling sick. That’s...
VIRGINIA STATE
Macon Telegraph

Half of Georgians are vaccinated. Will that prevent another holiday COVID spike?

Many Americans stayed home for the holidays last year, worried about contracting COVID-19 or infecting loved ones with the coronavirus. The widespread availability of multiple vaccines and booster shots, as well as steadily declining cases over the past few months, has encouraged folks to once again gather together. But while cases and deaths have dropped off, especially compared to last November, local and state health experts remain wary about both COVID and the flu.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
wirx.com

State Health Officials Concerned Over COVID Hospitalizations

Michigan hospitals are getting help from the federal government to support medical staff amid an increase in COVID-19 cases, and a staff shortage that has been made worse by the pandemic. Elizabeth Hertel, director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, says everyone should be concerned right now about the growing case rates.
PUBLIC HEALTH
osfhealthcare.org

How to prevent hemorrhoids

While hemorrhoids are often the butt of jokes, those suffering with them don’t find the situation funny. And, unfortunately, about half of all of us will have hemorrhoids by age 50. Julie Maner-Stevenson, advanced practice registered nurse with OSF HealthCare, puts jokes aside and talks about how you can lessen...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
pharmacytimes.com

Study: Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Demonstrates Superior Protection to Pfizer Vaccine

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine found to offer an increased level of protection, including a 21% reduced risk of documented infection and 41% lower risk of hospitalization. Although both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective in preventing documented infection, hospitalization, and death, the Moderna vaccine provides an increased level of protection, according to a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine. The investigators said this was the first head-to-head comparison of the efficacy of the vaccines, examining health records of veterans who had received 1 of the 2 vaccines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
TheConversationCanada

Virtual care still has a place in post-pandemic health care

The delivery of health care has dramatically shifted due to the COVID-19 pandemic causing a move from in-person visits to some form of virtual care. In support of this move, provincial governments implemented new physician billing codes. On Sept. 3, 2021, the B.C. Ministry of Health and College of Physicians and Surgeons sent a letter asking physicians to return to in-person patient visits. This was followed on Oct. 13, 2021, by Ontario’s top health officials also urging physicians to do the same. Their concern was that some physicians had not yet returned to giving their patients the option of in-person...
KRQE News 13

Study finds apparent increase in Myopericarditis after Covid-19 Vaccination

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A new analysis published in The American Journal of Cardiology has revealed a possible link between Covid-19 vaccines and an elevated risk of Myopericarditis, which is an inflammation of the heart muscle. According to CDC data about 2,300 reports of myocarditis occurred from 1990 to...
SCIENCE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Patients with do-not-resuscitate orders receive less care

TEXAS — Patients with do-not-resuscitate (DNR) orders have higher death rates for unrelated illnesses because health care providers give less care, according to numbers from the American Heart Association, Harvard Medical School, and others. An e7Health study analyzed data from 10 institutions and found hospitals administer fewer blood tests, IVs and routine procedures that extend lives to people who have signed a DNR order.
HEALTH SERVICES
TheConversationAU

6 ways to prevent a mass exodus of health workers

Most Australians are counting down to a festive season with newfound freedom surrounded by family and friends. Meanwhile, front-line health workers are bracing for a potential summer surge in COVID cases and hospitalisations. They’re also concerned about the potential impact of the new Omicron variant. A summer surge would put even more pressure on health workers who, as our research shows, are already experiencing high levels of distress. While the bulk of the responsibility for addressing the well-being of clinical staff falls on health services and governments, we can all do our bit to prevent a mass health worker exodus....
WORLD
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

15K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy