Adele Stays on Top of Album, Singles Charts … Which Are Otherwise Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas

Adele kept her hold on both the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart and Billboard 200 album chart this week, even as holiday records began their annual December takeover of both rankings in earnest.

Her fourth album, “30,” spends a second week in the No. 1 slot, with 288,000 album equivalent units. It’s the biggest second week for any album since Drake’s “Scorpion” picked up 335,000 units in its week 2 in mid-2018. Adele had some help from the calendar, and from some big-box retailers, on that front, as her second weekend in stores happened to coincide with the Black Friday holiday, and “30” was ubiquitous in standees at Targets and Wal-Marts everywhere.

Still, most real fans weren’t waiting for Black Friday to pick it up, as “30” had had a blockbuster bow with 839,000 units the week before.

Taylor Swift’s “Red (Taylor’s Version)” also benefitted from all that big-box retail exposure, coming in again at No. 2 with 102,000 units.

Christmas albums made deep inroads into the upper reaches of the chart including Michael Buble’s “Christmas” at No. 3 (a six-spot jump), and the Vince Guaraldi Trio’s “A Charlie Brown Christmas” at No. 10, which tied that album’s all-time chart position to date. Billboard reports that the latter classic TV soundtrack was particularly a hit on vinyl, selling 13,000 copies just in the LP format alone during the week.

The non-holiday parade includes Olivia Rodrigo’s “Sour” at No. 4, Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” at No. 5, Morgan Wallen’s “Dangerous: The Double Album” standing at No. 6, Summer Walker’s “Still Over It” still hanging in at No. 7, “An Evening With Silk Sonic” by the duo of that name at No. 8 and the Weeknd’s “The Highlights” at No. 9.

On the Hot 100, “Easy on Me” is top for a sixth straight week. According to MRC Data, it had 24.5 million streams for the week, along with 87.1 million radio audience impressions.

Christmas songs account for four of the top 10 spots, led by Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You,” jumping nine spots to No. 3, Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” one spot behind at No. 4, “Jingle Bell Rock” by Bobby Helms at No. 5 and Burl Ives’ “A Holly Jolly Christmas” at No. 7.

Among non-seasonal fare, the Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber’s “Stay” stands at No. 2, Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow’s “Industry Baby” is at No. 6, Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” drops a spot to No. 8, and Ed Sheeran’s “Shivers” and Doja Cat’s “Need to Know” bring up the rear of the top 10 at Nos. 9-10.