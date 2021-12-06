ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adele Stays on Top of Album, Singles Charts … Which Are Otherwise Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas

By Chris Willman
Variety
Variety
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j7ilB_0dFfpEzd00

Adele kept her hold on both the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart and Billboard 200 album chart this week, even as holiday records began their annual December takeover of both rankings in earnest.

Her fourth album, “30,” spends a second week in the No. 1 slot, with 288,000 album equivalent units. It’s the biggest second week for any album since Drake’s “Scorpion” picked up 335,000 units in its week 2 in mid-2018. Adele had some help from the calendar, and from some big-box retailers, on that front, as her second weekend in stores happened to coincide with the Black Friday holiday, and “30” was ubiquitous in standees at Targets and Wal-Marts everywhere.

Still, most real fans weren’t waiting for Black Friday to pick it up, as “30” had had a blockbuster bow with 839,000 units the week before.

Taylor Swift’s “Red (Taylor’s Version)” also benefitted from all that big-box retail exposure, coming in again at No. 2 with 102,000 units.

Christmas albums made deep inroads into the upper reaches of the chart including Michael Buble’s “Christmas” at No. 3 (a six-spot jump), and the Vince Guaraldi Trio’s “A Charlie Brown Christmas” at No. 10, which tied that album’s all-time chart position to date. Billboard reports that the latter classic TV soundtrack was particularly a hit on vinyl, selling 13,000 copies just in the LP format alone during the week.

The non-holiday parade includes Olivia Rodrigo’s “Sour” at No. 4, Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” at No. 5, Morgan Wallen’s “Dangerous: The Double Album” standing at No. 6, Summer Walker’s “Still Over It” still hanging in at No. 7, “An Evening With Silk Sonic” by the duo of that name at No. 8 and the Weeknd’s “The Highlights” at No. 9.

On the Hot 100, “Easy on Me” is top for a sixth straight week. According to MRC Data, it had 24.5 million streams for the week, along with 87.1 million radio audience impressions.

Christmas songs account for four of the top 10 spots, led by Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You,” jumping nine spots to No. 3, Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” one spot behind at No. 4, “Jingle Bell Rock” by Bobby Helms at No. 5 and Burl Ives’ “A Holly Jolly Christmas” at No. 7.

Among non-seasonal fare, the Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber’s “Stay” stands at No. 2, Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow’s “Industry Baby” is at No. 6, Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” drops a spot to No. 8, and Ed Sheeran’s “Shivers” and Doja Cat’s “Need to Know” bring up the rear of the top 10 at Nos. 9-10.

Related
Variety

Olivia Rodrigo, Bad Bunny Top Spotify’s 2021 Year-End Charts

Spotify has unveiled its annual 2021 Wrapped campaign — where users can see the music they listened to the most all year — and with that comes the top artists, albums, songs, playlists and podcasts on the world’s largest streaming service, with more than 381 million total users. The full charts are below, but first, some stats: Globally speaking, with more than 9.1 billion streams this year, Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny is Spotify’s most-streamed artist of 2021, followed by the most-streamed female artist of the year Taylor Swift. The most-streamed song of 2021 globally is Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License,” with more than 1.1 billion streams . In the second and third...
MUSIC
Variety

Interpolations Add Instant Familiarity to New Songs by Artists Like Dua Lipa, Drake and Anitta… but Not Without a Cost

Interpolations — which incorporate elements of familiar songs into new ones — are a phenomenon that’s here to stay in many genres. Like using gonzo remakes of classic tracks in trailers, it’s a way of catching the ear of older listeners, and as long as the mashup still works for younger music fans who don’t immediately know the reference, they can give a song a significant leg up. But the varieties of interpolations are vast. For example, Paul McCartney had nothing to do with Drake using a bit of “Michelle” in “Champagne Problems” — it’s actually a sped-up sample of Masego...
MUSIC
Variety

Dua Lipa’s ‘Levitating,’ Ariana Grande Top iHeartRadio’s Most-Played Lists of 2021

Dua Lipa’s “Levitating” was the most-played song and Ariana Grande the most-played artist on iHeartRadio’s stations in 2021, according to lists released Monday morning. iHeart, which is the world’s largest radio network, calculated that “Levitating” reached an audience of nearly 1.2 billion in the U.S. alone, while Grande reaced one of more than 2.6 billion. iHeartRadio tallied up the total audience spins (TAS) and streams across iHeartRadio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app, capturing a snapshot of the top 10 most played songs and artists. Of course, the data is not for the entire year, which still has a month and...
MUSIC
95.5 FM WIFC

Adele’s ’30’ is officially the best-selling album of 2021

The race for this year’s best-selling album is officially over, because it only took Adele‘s 30 three days to outsell the competition. Billboard﻿ reports that, according to MRC Data, the British singer’s fourth studio album sold more than 500,000 copies in the U.S. between its November 19 release and November 21. No other album released this year has come close to matching that.
ENTERTAINMENT
Vulture

Adele Scores Her Third Billboard Number-One Album With 30

No one is taking it easy on Adele this holiday season. After a bicoastal TV push, an Instagram Live charm offensive, and perhaps causing the worldwide vinyl shortage, 30 is Adele’s third Billboard No. 1 album. The “divorce, baby” album moved 839,000 units this week with pure sales of 692,000. (The Billboard 200 counts album sales, individual song sales, and streams.) Per the magazine, the album was the biggest week of the year for any album, surpassing Drake’s Certified Lover Boy by over 200,000 units.
MUSIC
95.5 FM WIFC

Adele sets yet another chart record, predicts which song from ’30’ her son will “hate” in the future

Just when you thought there were no chart records left for Adele to set, she goes ahead and sets another one. The duet version of her song “Easy on Me” that features country superstar Chris Stapleton has just entered Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart at number 25. This is her first appearance on one of Billboard‘s country charts, and it’s allowed her to set that new record.
MUSIC
BBC

Grammy Awards: Olivia Rodrigo dominates nominations for 2022

Olivia Rodrigo has emerged as the front-runner for next year's Grammy Awards, with nominations in all four of the main categories. The 18-year-old is up for best album, best new artist, record of the year and song of the year, for Drivers License. She faces competition from Billie Eilish and...
MUSIC
buzzfeednews.com

The Grammys Denied Taylor Swift And Kanye West Were Given Last-Minute Nominations Because Of Their "Appeal" After It Was Revealed They'd Been Nominated For "Album Of The Year" One Day Before The Announcement

The Grammys have denied that Taylor Swift and Kanye West were nominated at the last-minute because of their feud and "appeal" after it was reported that they were added to the list of potential winners the day before they were announced. Earlier this week, the Grammys unveiled the list of...
MUSIC
The Guardian

Adele dominates UK charts with double No 1, highest first week sales since 2017

Adele has scored the highest opening week for an album in 2021, beating Abba’s recent blockbuster return. Her fourth album, 30, notched chart sales of 261,000, a figure derived from streaming, downloads and physical sales (including 16,700 copies shifted on vinyl). It’s the biggest first week sales figure since Ed Sheeran’s Divide in 2017, and beats Abba’s 204,000 figure for Voyage.
CELEBRITIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Billboard

Adele Holds Atop Hot 100, Mariah Carey Leads Sleigh Ride of Holiday Hits Back to Top 10

Adele‘s “Easy on Me” tops the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart for a sixth total week. Plus, four holiday chestnuts jingle back to the Hot 100’s top 10: Mariah Carey‘s “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” up from No. 12 to No. 3; Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” (14-4); Bobby Helms’ “Jingle Bell Rock” (20-5); and Burl Ives’ “A Holly Jolly Christmas” (27-7).
MUSIC
UPI News

Adele's '30' tops the U.S. album chart

Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter Adele's 30 is the No. 1 album in the United States this week. Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Taylor Swift's Red (Taylor's Version,) followed by Drake's Certified Lover Boy at No. 3, Silk Sonic's An Evening with Silk Sonic at No. 4 and Morgan Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 5.
ENTERTAINMENT
HollywoodLife

Why Adele’s ’30’ & Taylor Swift’s ‘Red (Taylor’s Version’) Won’t Be Nominated For The 2022 Grammys

Two of the biggest albums of the year – Adele’s ‘30’ and Taylor Swift’s re-recording of ‘Red’ – won’t be up for ANY awards at the next Grammys. Here’s why. There’s no need to start a petition. There’s no need to get #JusticeForRed trending on Twitter. There’s no need to create a backlash against The Recording Industry over a major snubbing. Yes, the organization is going to roll out the nominations for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards today (Nov. 23), and yes, neither Taylor Swift’s Red (Taylor’s Version) nor Adele’s 30 won’t be nominated for a single award. However, this isn’t due to a clerical error or a secret conspiracy against these two musical powerhouses. The reason why neither Red (Taylor’s Version) or 30 will be nominated for the 2022 Grammys is that they aren’t eligible yet.
MUSIC
