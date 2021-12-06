ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mattawan, MI

This Single House in Mattawan is Like an Entire Neighborhood of Christmas Lights

By Bobby Guy
 1 day ago
A number of animated, ever-changing seasonal displays make this one Mattawan house the place you have to see to make this Christmas merry and bright. in 2019, Forbes did the math and calculated that turning on Clark Griswold's 25,000 Christmas lights, "based in today’s dollars with those same incandescent lights...for five...

1077 WRKR

Kalamazoo County Park Stocking Stuffers

Even though the snow is starting to fall, Kalamazoo County Parks suggests you should plan ahead and give the gift of outdoors, this Christmas season. Kalamazoo County Park passes for the 2022 season are available as gifts for the holidays and from now until Christmas, outdoor enthusiasts will receive a FREE County Parks water bottle, while supplies last.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
1077 WRKR

From The Club To Craig’s Cruisers: Here’s What Kalamazoo Desperately Needs

One of the biggest criticisms I hear about the wonderful city of Kalamazoo is that there are simply not enough fun things to do in the city, so many residents travel or even relocate in search of more fun and excitement in their lives. Kalamazoo does have escape rooms, movie theaters and even Chuck E. Cheese and countless parks and nature preserves. But it’s really not a very long list for a city this size. Perhaps it’s time to reevaluate what we have and work to improve the liveliness of the area.
KALAMAZOO, MI
1077 WRKR

Kalamazoo Walmart Forced to Close Due to Critical COVID-19 Surge

Every hour of Christmas shopping is crucial to retail businesses and Walmart will lose a costly two days of business as the Oshtemo store is closed temporarily. As much as everyone wants COVID to be over, that's simply not the case in Southwest Michigan. On the same day that area public health officials held a news conference pleading for help as the unvaccinated are pushing the resources of the health care system to its limits, retail giant Walmart locked the doors at its Kalamazoo store on 9th Street to sanitize the building and restock the shelves.
KALAMAZOO, MI
1077 WRKR

Why Is A Burger Giant Trying To Squash A Tecumseh, Michigan Burger Joint?

Yes, this is a case of David and Goliath. Or, depending on how the case goes, the big guy sticking it to the little guy. Burger giant In-N-Out is suing Doll n Burgers of Tecumseh, Michigan (owner of two stores; one in Tecumseh and another in Jackson, Michigan) claiming trademark infringement. California's In-N-Out has been around since the late 1940s and has expanded east to about as far as Texas. Doll n' Burgers has been around since 2020, founded by two guys, Justin Dalenburger, which is where the local burger joint's name comes from, and Ken Heers. Business was so good in Tecumseh that they're are opening another place in Jackson.
TECUMSEH, MI
1077 WRKR

These Are the 4 Best Dog Trainers in the Kalamazoo Area

Regardless of the age of the dog that you may have just purchased or, hopefully, adopted, you may find yourself in need of a dog trainer. And, you wouldn't be alone. Any recommended dog trainers or classes around kzoo? I have a couple one year old Husky Shepherd mixes and they're the sweetest dogs ever but they refuse to not pull like sled dogs when we walk. Can anyone recommend a trainer? Hopefully one that doesn't break the bank cause I'm a young dude with a dead end job but I'm willing to pay whatever I need to to fix this to make sure I can keep them safe on walks.
KALAMAZOO, MI
1077 WRKR

Wanted: Michigan Citizens to Break the Law Right in Front of Michigan State Police in Battle Creek

This will NOT go on your permanent record. If you loved to play cop & robbers as a kid, you will want to join this Michigan State Police training exercise. New recruits on the job with the Michigan State Police get all kinds of training, as they have to be prepared for anything. This year, for the first time, everyday law-abiding citizens like you and me get to be a part of the exercises. Imagine it: you could be the bad guy and break the law right in front of peace officers and get off the hook instantly.
MICHIGAN STATE
1077 WRKR

Michigan Home Movies: Skiing Caberfae in 1948 [Video]

Before everyone had a camera on their phone, movies were a big deal- especially in 1948. Check out this vintage footage of skiers enjoying a Michigan winter. Grandma and Grandpa Herb aren't going to win any cinematography awards, but this home movie footage shot up north at two Michigan ski resorts is remarkable. Grab a cup of hot cocoa and travel back to 1948. First, note that these are quite well-dressed ski bums. Second, although the YouTube video description says Caberfae and Crystal Mountain, if it was truly shot in 1948, that's incorrect; Crystal Mountain didn't open until 1956. Michigan's Caberfae Peaks is one of the oldest ski resorts in the entire country, opening in 1938. They now have 34 runs, 5 ski lifts, and 485 vertical feet of mountain to ski. It all started with a single rope tow "powered by a Ford Model A car engine."
MICHIGAN STATE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Instagram
1077 WRKR

10 Southwest Michigan Small Town Restaurants You NEED To Visit

Kalamazoo, MI and the whole Southwest Michigan area for that matter is home to some heavy hitter restaurants that are synonymous with our area. Places like Bilbo's, Bob's Tacos, Food Dance, Shakespeare's, and Bell's Eccentric café in Kalamazoo, and Clara's On The River, & Nina's Taqueria in Battle Creek are some must go to spots for sure. But what about the small towns in in our area? Support of their businesses is crucial especially when it comes to the local economy.
KALAMAZOO, MI
1077 WRKR

Is Kalamazoo’s Gull Road About To Become Like Westnedge Or West Main?

Driving home from work this week I saw a couple of things that got the wheels chugging in my brain. The first was earthmoving equipment across Gull Road beginning the demolition process on what was the Gull Road Automotive (or Mobil, most recently) service station (And even that's a dated term, as none has their gas pumped anymore.) There were an excavator and a backhoe starting to transform the former gas station into a credit union. And across the street, a for sale sign has gone up for the corner lot at Gull Road and Jennings Drive.
KALAMAZOO, MI
1077 WRKR

Someone In Macomb, MI Selling A Novelty Party Trailer

I love how creative people get in Michigan when it comes to having a good time. Over the years we've seen all sorts of innovative creations being offered including the floating tiki bar rental from the same people who started the 'Detroit Rolling Pub' and the 'Detroit Cycle Boat'. But this creation made by someone in Macomb, Michigan is truly creative and would be perfect to be used in a parade. It's a custom party trailer, and it even has a tv mounted on it, as he described in his listing:
CARS
1077 WRKR

Did You Know the Inventor of Pop-Tarts is From Grand Rapids?

To someone who isn't from Michigan, the number of things that have been invented here can be surprising. Important things like hospital beds, fiber optics, automotive assembly lines and so much more including this very...interesting invention out of Battle Creek. Well...maybe important isn't the right term for this one... And...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
1077 WRKR

Kalamazoo State Theatre Finally Recognized as Historic Landmark

Here's what community leaders are saying about the iconic Kalamazoo State Theatre being given its well-deserved spot on the National Register of Historic Places. Now, it's official. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer shared the news that we've known for years. The Kalamazoo State Theatre is truly historic. The venerable Kalamazoo landmark now has a place on the National Register of Historic Places.
KALAMAZOO, MI
1077 WRKR

One Is Good, Two Better; Downtown Kalamazoo Gets New Playground, Fancy Toilet

A somewhat lengthy process to build a children's natural playscape in downtown Kalamazoo is coming to fruition, and with it, eventually, a second fancy "Portland Loo" toilet. Organizers say the new Children's Natural Playscape has achieved its funding goals for phase one of the project, which will be built at 302 Academy Street, adjacent to First Congregational Church, and across from Bronson Park. A release says the church is provided some of the funding to complete the initial project.
KALAMAZOO, MI
1077 WRKR

1077 WRKR

ABOUT

1077 WRKR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

