This Single House in Mattawan is Like an Entire Neighborhood of Christmas Lights

Regardless of the age of the dog that you may have just purchased or, hopefully, adopted, you may find yourself in need of a dog trainer. And, you wouldn't be alone. Any recommended dog trainers or classes around kzoo? I have a couple one year old Husky Shepherd mixes and they're the sweetest dogs ever but they refuse to not pull like sled dogs when we walk. Can anyone recommend a trainer? Hopefully one that doesn't break the bank cause I'm a young dude with a dead end job but I'm willing to pay whatever I need to to fix this to make sure I can keep them safe on walks.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO