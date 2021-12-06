ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jake Paul to face Tyron Woodley in rematch after Tommy Fury pulls out of Dec. 18 fight

By Michael Rosenthal
 2 days ago
Tyron Woodley will get a second shot at Jake Paul on Dec. 18 after Tommy Fury pulled out as Paul’s opponent because of a medical issue, according to a news release.

Woodley withdrew because of a “medical issue that impacted his training camp,” according to the release.

Paul (4-0, 3 KOs) defeated Woodley, a former MMA star making his boxing debut, by a split decision in a closely contested eight-round cruiserweight fight on Aug. 29.

“When my team woke up on Friday to tell me Tommy was pulling out, I told them I’m ready to fight any on December 18,” Paul said. “Troy, Trey, Trevor, Travis. I don’t give a damn who it is. So, as I predicted, Tommy fumbles and Tyron is there to pick it up, stepping in.

“And contractually he is getting an extra $500,000 if he knocks me out. First time I outboxed him. This time I’m gonna punish him and leave no doubt.”

The Paul-Woodley rematch will take place in Tampa, Florida, and will be available on pay-per-view.

