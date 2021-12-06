ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rain in the forecast this week for Long Beach, LA County

By Staff Reports
After a bone-dry November, Long Beach and much of Southern California have a chance at rain showers this week thanks to two cold storms from the north.

The first storm is expected to arrive tonight and Tuesday morning, bringing a 30% chance of rain. The second and stronger storm system will bring a better chance of rain, about 60%, and mountain snow to the area between Wednesday night and Thursday, according to the National Weather Service .

A cool air mass is expected to linger through the weekend, with highs in the low 60s.

Snow levels are expected to lower to about 5,500 to 6,500 feet elevation, with potential for 1 to 3 inches of snow above 6,000 feet, the NWS said.

The precipitation is welcome after a relatively dry weather season, which begins on Oct. 1. Long Beach has received .39 inches of rain so far this year, which is 25% of normal for this time.

