RFDS: Royal Flying Doctor Service

azpm.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen a seven-year-old boy goes missing in the outback, it’s a race against time...

playpbs.azpm.org

nrinow.news

Pepé to the rescue: For one Burrillville family, service dog is just what the doctor ordered

BURRILLVILLE – When the Bisson family rescued Pepé, a then 5-year-old Standard Poodle, they had no idea how the pet would come to change their quality of life. Holly Bisson, 35, has Down syndrome and at the time, mother Annie Bisson says her daughter would often get frustrated trying to communicate, leading to tense and sometimes frightening situations in the home.
BURRILLVILLE, RI
Telegraph

The drug gang so rich they had Sundays off

A Charlie's Angels-style gang of glamorous Brazilian drug couriers who delivered narcotics across London on mopeds have been jailed after police dismantled their operation. Controlled and recruited by the only man in the organisation, the female gang members supplied drugs on a vast scale, making almost £100,000 profit every month.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

17 teenage girls allegedly drugged and molested by officials of two schools in Indian town

Two school managers have been charged by the police for allegedly drugging and molesting 17 tenth grade students in Muzaffarnagar district of the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. Authorities have also set up an inquiry against some police officials over allegations that they tried to cover up the incident.On 17 November, girl students of the 10th grade were reportedly asked to stay overnight for back-to-back practical exams and given food laced with sedatives before they were allegedly molested. Fourteen boys of the same class were not made to take this practical exam.The police on Sunday registered a complaint on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
erienewsnow.com

Teenager arrested for beheading sister as mother allegedly held victim's legs

A teenager has been arrested in western India for beheading his 19-year-old sister while his mother allegedly held the young woman's legs, according to police. The victim, who got married against her parents' wishes, was two months pregnant, police told CNN Tuesday, citing her husband. The incident happened on Sunday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Tri-City Herald

Student pilot dies in training ‘mishap’ at Texas base, Air Force says

A student pilot was killed during a training incident at a Texas Air Force base last week, the Laughlin base said. Two other pilots were injured during the incident. Second Lt. Anthony D. Wentz, a 23-year-old student pilot, was killed during the Nov. 19 incident with two T-38c Talon trainer aircraft at the base, the 47th Flying Training Wing said.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
foxsanantonio.com

'He walked on the bus and began shooting,' 3 shot, 1 dead after gunman opens fire

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A shooter opened fire and injured three passengers inside a Kalamazoo metro bus on Saturday morning. Investigators said the shooter, identified as 54-year-old Anthony Oliver, boarded a bus at the Kalamazoo Transportation Center and started shooting at passengers. “Mr. Oliver walked on the bus and began shooting,”...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Santa Barbara Edhat

First to Fly

What always flew? Long before people, birds, bats, or even pterodactyls slowly figured out how to fly, at least one thing flew that seems to be flying even faster now: Time. Thus it is that months after an August flight, I've realized these pix never got sent to Ed. Even so, they may be of interest to anyone who loves these sites or hasn't yet visited them. Though visiting the reservoir above Hwy.101 on D.P. Ranch just West of Goleta may not be possible for the public, we do get to enjoy it from the air (maybe you too sometimes from airliners?).
ANIMALS
Best Life

If You're Offered This on a Plane, Just Say No, Flight Attendants Warn

With holiday travel back in full swing, you've probably noticed that your flights home are just as packed as they've ever been, if not more so. But whether your trip is a mere two hours or a whopping 14, you should try to make your flight as comfortable as possible. Flight attendants will do their best to aid you in that pursuit: From a can of soda to a pair of headphones, they offer everything that they can to make sure that passengers have a smooth ride. At the same time, there are some in-flight amenities that you shouldn't take advantage of. According to flight attendants, if you're offered certain items on a plane, you're better off turning them down. Read on to find out what you should just say no to.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Four injured after old World War II aircraft bomb explodes in Munich

Four people have been injured in Germany after an old aircraft bomb from World War Two exploded at a bridge near Munich’s main train station.The Munich fire brigade said one of the people was seriously injured.More than 2,000 tonnes of live bombs and munitions are discovered each year in Germany, more than 70 years after the end of World War Two.The explosion happened as the site was being drilled to build a tunnel, police said, adding the area had been cordoned off.“There is no danger outside this area,” police said.Explosives experts were summoned to the site to examine the remains...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Pedestrian guilty of murdering driver who braked to avoid him

A pedestrian who stabbed a driver to death in front of his young son after the motorist performed an emergency stop to avoid running him over and then angrily shouted at him will be jailed for life.Alexander Layton was convicted of murdering James Stokoe, a 40-year-old married father, in his BMW in Thornaby, Teesside in May 2020, following a trial at Teesside Crown Court.Mr Stokoe had taken his four-year-old to see his grandparents and the boy was strapped in a car seat during the horrific attack.Layton, 34, from Shackleton Close, Thornaby, denied murder and possessing an offensive weapon, unsuccessfully...
PUBLIC SAFETY
azpm.org

Arizona reports 4,012 new COVID-19 cases, 33 more deaths

This transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S. Arizona health officials are reporting more than 4,000 new confirmed COVID-19 cases for the first time in a week. The state on Thursday tallied 4,012 new cases and 33...
ARIZONA STATE
NBC News

FedEx driver who dumped nearly 400 boxes did so at least 6 times, sheriff says

A FedEx driver who dumped nearly 400 packages of various sizes into an Alabama ravine did so on at least six occasions, the Blount County Sheriff’s Office said. “Update on the FedEx dump. Investigators have determined that the driver dumped at least six times making FedEx a victim of six different Theft of Property cases,” Sheriff Mark Moon wrote on the office’s Facebook page Tuesday.
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
azpm.org

Episode 305: Investigating reactions to the COVID-19 pandemic

Episode 305: Investigating reactions to the COVID-19 pandemic. Your browser does not support the audio element. University of Arizona sociology professor James Shockey is researching why people accept or reject mask-wearing mandates. He is focusing on mistakes made in the messaging about COVID-19's dangers and how that has caused some people to steadfastly oppose masks and vaccinations.
PUBLIC HEALTH

