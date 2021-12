The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on Americans' health, and not just from the virus itself. Along with the 49 million people who have been infected and more than 786,000 who have died from COVID-19, there's been reports of increases in drug overdoses, mental health struggles and anxiety and delayed diagnoses for diseases like cancer. And now researchers have identified another negative health effect of the pandemic — rising blood pressure.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO