The victim killed in a case of vehicular homicide on Old Hickory Boulevard near Owen Drive just after 1 a.m. Tuesday morning is identified as Jeffrey Tenzera, 63, of Mt. Juliet. The preliminary investigation shows the driver of a Cadillac Escalade, Lamario Hunt, 44, of Murfreesboro, was traveling at a high rate of speed passing vehicles on the right shoulder when he went off the roadway. According to witnesses, Hunt overcorrected and entered the opposite lane of traffic.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 7 DAYS AGO