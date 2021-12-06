ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kaitlyn Bristowe Found Lasting Love in Bachelor Nation — Just Not on TV! Inside Her and Jason’s Romance

By Life & Style Staff
Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xMjxS_0dFfnw2900
Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Things may not have worked out with her Bachelorette winner, but Kaitlyn Bristowe still found lasting love with a member of Bachelor Nation! The brunette beauty started dating Jason Tartick in January 2019, and they’re still very much together today! The couple are even planning a wedding, as the pair got engaged in May 2021.

Kaitlyn, 34, seemed to have found The One when she accepted a proposal from Shawn Booth on season 11 of The Bachelorette in 2015. While she was head-over-heels for the hunk, he still seemed to be dragging his feet on an actual marriage three years later, and they broke up in November 2018. “When I was with Shawn, I knew what I wanted and I knew what I deserved. I also knew I was happy on my own. I think that’s what made the transition out of the relationship into doing my own thing a little easier — I felt empowered,” Kaitlyn told Cosmo in May 2019, adding she was ” nervous to date again only because people follow me, and I didn’t know when it was too soon to share something.”

Naturally, she did receive some backlash when she went public with Jason, 31, two months later in January 2019 ⁠— mainly from her ex, Shawn. “I think just with her moving on so quick, I just have a tough time understanding why she would be putting this out everywhere or blasting it all over the place knowing that it could hurt,” the 33-year-old said on Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti‘s “Almost Famous” podcast at the time, also claiming Kaitlyn started dating Jason almost immediately after they called off their engagement. “I’m going through the mourning process now, whereas she could have been earlier,” he said on a later podcast.

Not long after, the new couple went on the Today show and put rumors to rest, insisting they only started dating about a month after the split, and that the relationship happened organically over time. After meeting on her “Off the Vine” podcast, “We were friends. A little banter here and there and friendship turned into a relationship,” said Jason.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uxwS7_0dFfnw2900
Gustavo Caballero/South Beach

The relationship only grew stronger after weathering adversity together. In May 2019, Kaitlyn revealed plans to move to Nashville with the former corporate banker. Just one month later, they adopted their dog Ramen Noodle, and talked about plans to get engaged within the year. “I think I can speak for Kaitlyn, I think Kaitlyn has an expectation [of an engagement] within a year,” Jason told E! News in July 2019. “I don’t have an expectation. I don’t expect anything. I just think on the path that we’re on, it would make sense that this is the next step,” Kaitlyn said.

Jason once again proved his love for Kaitlyn in May 2020 when she released her first single, “If I’m Being Honest,” and he showered her with praise. “It’s a testament to her ability to conquer her fears of failure and pursue uncharted territory with a refreshing perspective,” he told Life & Style exclusively. Jason also cheered on Kaitlyn as she hoofed her way to the season 29 Mirrorball trophy, winning ABC’s Dancing With the Stars with propartner, Artem Chigvintsev.

On May 11, 2021, Kaitlyn finally got the proposal she had been waiting for. Jason popped the question during her “Off the Vine” podcast, placing a huge diamond ring on her finger as Kaitlyn squealed with excitement. He shared a video of the momentous occasion to his TikTok account with the caption, “Just the reaction I was hoping for, engaged to the love of my life, @kaitlynbristowe.” Now, fans are eagerly anticipating their pair’s wedding, which is already in the planning stages!

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaitlyn Bristowe
Person
Ben Higgins
Person
Artem Chigvintsev
Person
Ashley Iaconetti
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friendship#Dog#Vine#Weathering#Bachelor Nation#Cosmo
Parade

Now That Netflix's Coming Out Colton Is Out, Take a Look Back at Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph's Relationship History

Former Bachelor star Colton Underwood is embarking on a new journey, one of self-discovery coming out as a gay man. The Bachelor Nation alum is returning to TV in Netflix‘s new docuseries Coming Out Colton. “Everybody’s coming out stories are different,” Underwood says in a trailer for the show. “And I’m grateful to be able to add my story to the conversation.”
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

Did The Bachelorette Cross The Line With Tayshia's Reveal In The Men Tell All Episode?

Spoilers ahead for the "Men Tell All" special of The Bachelorette Season 18. The Bachelorette Season 18 delivered the traditional "Men Tell All" episode, and there was no shortage of confrontations, unexpected reveals, and crazy moments. Nothing was off-limits in the special about Michelle Young’s season, apparently, even when it came to the hosts themselves. Fans are questioning whether the ABC series went too far when Kaitlyn Bristowe asked Tayshia Adams about the current state of her relationship.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

Bachelor Nation's Astrid Loch Welcomes First Baby With Kevin Wendt

Watch: "Bachelor in Paradise": Serena Pitt & Joe Amabile Talk Engagement. Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt are officially parents!. The Bachelor in Paradise stars welcomed their first child together on Nov. 20. "November 20th 2:02am @astridloch made my dreams come true," Wendt wrote in an Instagram post alongside a photo of him holding the newborn. "She is my absolute hero for everything she went through the last 2 days in the hospital, and the last 2 years doing everything it took to get this perfect munchkin into the @thewendtgang. I never thought a love like this existed. #ivfbaby #ivf."
CELEBRITIES
Insider

'Bachelorette' contestant Kaitlyn Bristowe says she experiences 'hormonal depression' during her period. The condition can trigger mood swings and anxiety.

Kaitlyn Bristowe, former 'Bachelorette' contestant, said she has hormonal depression during her period. For many people with periods, their cycle can cause mental health conditions, like PMS and PMDD. Bristowe said the condition leaves her anxious, depressed, and spiraling. Kaitlyn Bristowe, former "Bachelorette" contestant, shared her struggles with period-related "hormonal...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Variety

‘The Bachelorette’ Recap: Clayton Echard Gets His Bachelor Edit and Michelle Young Picks Her Final Four

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not watched the Nov. 23 episode of “The Bachelorette.” Titular Bachelorette Michelle Young cut her line of suitors in half on the Nov. 23 episode of the ABC reality dating show. Leading up to hometowns, Michelle hosted dates in her own city and was joined by a handful of her fifth-grade students. The four kids were put in charge of the week, responsible for planning the dates and selecting her men, which was a pool of eight narrowed down to the final four by the end of the two hours. First, the contestants were...
TV & VIDEOS
Life and Style Weekly

Life and Style Weekly

20K+
Followers
2K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Life & Style Weekly is your ultimate source for breaking celebrity news and star style www.lifeandstylemag.com

 https://www.lifeandstylemag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy