EXCLUSIVE: Noble Story Co. has secured the rights to New York Times bestselling author Andy Andrews’ The Heart Mender, with plans to develop it for film. The historical fiction novel tells the story of Helen Mason, a young woman who is unable to abandon her resentment toward the Nazi war machine that took her husband’s life. In the summer of 1942, she comes upon German U-boat officer Lt. Josef Landermann, who has washed ashore after being abandoned and left for dead by the Kriegsmarine, and this moment ends up changing her life forever. The project was brought to Andrew Teravskis and Adam...

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO