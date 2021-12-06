ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flags fly half staff for Sen. Dole death

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) ssued the following statement...

The Independent

Services in Washington, Kansas will continue to honor Dole

Bob Dole was to be honored with a private service at Washington National Cathedral and a public one at the World War II Memorial a day after lying in state at the U.S. Capitol, where President Joe Biden and top leaders from both parties saluted a “giant in our history." A friend of Dole's from the decades both men spent in the Senate Biden was also planning to speak at Friday's invitation-only cathedral ceremony, along with the late Kansas senator's family and close friends. Dole's casket was then set to travel to the World War II Memorial on...
foxkansas.com

Kansas Honor Flight remembers Senator Dole

As public events are planned to honor Bob Dole, one local veterans group says he was a major help to them over the years. The Kansas Honor Flight has made nearly 100 trips bringing veterans to Washington, D.C. and Senator Dole made it his mission to greet every veteran he could.
Bob Dole
Jerry Moran
KMBC.com

Bob Dole's funeral to be held Friday at Washington National Cathedral

Former U.S. senator and Republican presidential candidate Bob Dole will be honored with a funeral at the Washington National Cathedral later this week. The service for Dole is planned for Friday morning at 10 a.m. CST. President Joe Biden and many other political leaders and dignitaries are expected to attend.
kfdi.com

Memorial events scheduled for former Kansas Senator Bob Dole

Memorial events have been announced to pay tribute to former U.S. Senator Bob Dole. A memorial service will be held on Friday in Washington, D.C., and then Dole’s casket will be flown to Kansas for a public memorial service on Saturday. A special program will be held at 10 a.m....
Times-Online

Burgum directs flags flown at half-staff through Dec. 9 in honor of WWII veteran and former Sen. Bob Dole

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum has directed all government agencies to fly the United States and North Dakota flags at half-staff until sunset Thursday, Dec. 9, and encourages North Dakotans to do the same at their homes and businesses, in honor and remembrance of World War II veteran and former U.S. Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole, who died today at age 98.
1380kcim.com

Gov. Reynolds Orders Flags To Half-Staff In Honor Of Former Kansas Senator, Bob Dole

Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered all flags in Iowa to half-staff though Thursday in honor and remembrance of former Senator, Bob Dole. Dole died Sunday, Dec. 5 at 98 years old. He was a World War II veteran who returned to a life of public service in politics following his time in the military. He represented Kansas in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1961 to 1969 and then in the U.S. Senate until 1996. Dole ran for president on three occasions. He won the Republican nomination for the 1996 election but failed to defeat incumbent, Bill Clinton. Reynolds says, “Sen. Dole was an American hero who holds a special place in the hearts of Iowans. Known for a time as our third senator, he was a man of principle, wit and courage. Kevin and I invite all Iowans to join us in honoring and celebrating a life truly well lived.” Reynolds’ order was issued in conjunction with President Biden’s proclamation to lower all U.S. flags through sunset on Thursday, Dec. 9. Flags will be at half-staff on the State Capitol Building, on flag displays in the Capitol Complex and on all public buildings, grounds and facilities throughout the state. Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly flags at half-staff for the same length of time as sign of respect.
