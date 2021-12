Restaurants are back. As Sydney keeps on opening up, more and more people are flocking back to their old and new favourite spots to make up for lost time when it comes to eating well, drinking even better, and catching up with friends. Throw some live music in the mix from talented local bands, from brassy alleyway boogies to wharfside jazz sessions, and you’ve got a recipe for a damn good time.

RESTAURANTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO