Qantas Airways will convert 2 passenger planes into freighters to support online spending shift

By Lucas Heilman
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQantas Airways (OTCPK:QUBSF) announces that it will convert two of its Airbus A330 passenger aircraft into dedicated freighters to take advantage of consumer shifts to online shopping. “Our freight business has...

